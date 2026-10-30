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LUBBOCK, Texas — It's not often Arizona plays on Halloween, but there have been a few more treats than tricks for the Wildcats on the holiday.

Arizona is 5-4-1 on Halloween since 1931. The last time the Wildcats played on Halloween was in 2015, which was a nightmarish performance by the Cats.

Before then, Arizona had a four-game winning streak on Halloween between 1981-98.

The No. 22-ranked Wildcats look to return to their winning ways on Halloween, but they'll have to get through No. 13 Texas Tech in Lubbock on Saturday — a Red Raiders team coming off a loss to Cincinnati.

It's a tall task for Arizona to escape the haunted house — err, Galaxy Stadium — with a win, especially considering Texas Tech hasn't lost at home since 2024.

In chronological order, here's a historical look at how Arizona football has performed on Halloween:

1931

The Wildcats, then coached by Fred Enke, lost to in-state rival Arizona State (then Arizona State Teachers College), 19-6, at Irish Field in Tempe. It was ASU's first win over the Wildcats in the rivalry. The setback was a part of a three-game skid for Arizona, a stretch where the Wildcats lost by a combined 82-6, before they bounced back against Northern Arizona, 19-12.

1936

Arizona had tied scores against three opponents in 1936: Centenary Gentlemen, Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Matadors. Neither Arizona or Kansas scored in the 0-0 tie in Lawrence.

1953