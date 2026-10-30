LUBBOCK, Texas — It's not often Arizona plays on Halloween, but there have been a few more treats than tricks for the Wildcats on the holiday.
Arizona is 5-4-1 on Halloween since 1931. The last time the Wildcats played on Halloween was in 2015, which was a nightmarish performance by the Cats.
Before then, Arizona had a four-game winning streak on Halloween between 1981-98.
The No. 22-ranked Wildcats look to return to their winning ways on Halloween, but they'll have to get through No. 13 Texas Tech in Lubbock on Saturday — a Red Raiders team coming off a loss to Cincinnati.
It's a tall task for Arizona to escape the haunted house — err, Galaxy Stadium — with a win, especially considering Texas Tech hasn't lost at home since 2024.
In chronological order, here's a historical look at how Arizona football has performed on Halloween:
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1931
The Wildcats, then coached by Fred Enke, lost to in-state rival Arizona State (then Arizona State Teachers College), 19-6, at Irish Field in Tempe. It was ASU's first win over the Wildcats in the rivalry. The setback was a part of a three-game skid for Arizona, a stretch where the Wildcats lost by a combined 82-6, before they bounced back against Northern Arizona, 19-12.
1936
Arizona had tied scores against three opponents in 1936: Centenary Gentlemen, Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Matadors. Neither Arizona or Kansas scored in the 0-0 tie in Lawrence.
1953
The Wildcats took down West Texas (now UTEP), 39-6, in Tucson. Arizona beat Iowa State last week by almost the same score (39-3), which is the largest margin of victory for the Wildcats in Big 12 play. Arizona played against Texas Tech in Lubbock the following week in 1953 and lost, 52-27.
1959
Arizona lost to Utah, 54-6, in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats, in their first season under head coach Jim LaRue, returned the following week to beat Texas Tech, 30-26, in Tucson.
1970
The Wildcats lost to Air Force, 23-20, in Tucson. Arizona opened the season with a 20-9 loss to eighth-ranked Michigan and finished the season 4-6. Air Force finished the season 9-3 with an appearance in the Sugar Bowl. Arizona is 3-6 all-time against Air Force.
1981
In head coach Larry Smith’s second season at the helm, Arizona routed the UTEP Miners, 48-15. It would mark Arizona’s final home win of the 1981 season. Three weeks before Arizona’s win over UTEP, the Wildcats had a signature win over No. 1 USC, the first win for the UA over a top-ranked opponent. College Football Hall of Famer Ricky Hunley was a sophomore for the Wildcats.
1987
In head coach Dick Tomey’s first season as Smith’s successor, Arizona’s only win in the second half of the season was a 23-13 win over Stanford on Halloween. Arizona finished 4-4-3.
1992
The 17th-ranked Wildcats, led by the “Desert Swarm” defense, blanked New Mexico State, 30-0, in Tucson. The following week, Arizona took down top-ranked Washington in Tucson. Arizona went 6-5-1 in 1992.
1998
Arguably the greatest Arizona football team of all time had a win over No. 12 Oregon on Halloween. The Wildcats crushed the Ducks, 38-3. After Arizona lost to UCLA, the only setback of the season for the Wildcats, the Wildcats had four straight games holding opponents to single-digit points.
Arizona scored 28 unanswered points to end the Oregon game, including three rushing touchdowns from Kelvin Eafon and a 71-yard touchdown by running back Trung Canidate.
Arizona wide receiver Brad Brennan, the younger brother of current Arizona head coach Brent Brennan, also scored a touchdown for the Wildcats in the victory on Halloween.
2015
Washington quarterback Jake Browning accounted for five touchdowns and UA quarterback Anu Solomon threw two interceptions in the Wildcats’ 49-3 blowout loss to UW. A 27-yard field goal by kicker Casey Skowron would be the only points of the night for Arizona in Seattle. Eafon is the last Wildcat to score a touchdown on Halloween — 28 years ago.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports