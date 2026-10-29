Last season’s starter, Behren Morton, had 22 TD passes and six picks. Sorsby, playing for Cincinnati, had a 27-5 TD-INT ratio — the best mark in the conference.

Sorsby also had a particular set of skills that Texas Tech desperately needed.

Dead zone

The 2025 Red Raiders’ fatal flaw was their inability to score touchdowns once they reached the red zone. They ranked 12th in the 16-team Big 12 with a red-zone TD rate of 55.4%.

Fast-forward to this season, and Texas Tech is even worse: The Red Raiders are 15th in red-zone TD rate at 51.7%.

That was one of the factors that cost Texas Tech in last week’s upset loss at Cincinnati. The Red Raiders scored only one touchdown in four trips inside the CU 20-yard line. Over their past three games, they’re just 5 of 15.

You know who ranked second in the Big 12 in red-zone TD rate last season? Cincinnati. Sorsby had a perfect 16-0 TD-INT ratio in the red zone. He also had six red-zone rushing touchdowns after scoring eight the previous season.

So yes, Texas Tech could have used a guy like that — especially since the Red Raiders’ defense isn’t quite as dominant.

Big 12’s best — by far

Texas Tech had some really subpar red-zone performances last season — but it didn’t cost the Red Raiders a single game.

They scored two touchdowns in eight trips against Houston. They were 2 of 7 against BYU. And they were 1 of 5 in the rematch against BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Win, win, win.