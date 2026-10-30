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LUBBOCK, Texas — Arizona head coach Brent Brennan couldn’t quite put a number on it, but the Wildcats are prioritizing the state of Texas for recruiting.

Texas, where football is a borderline religion, has been a renowned hotbed of football players for decades. Brennan said the UA recruiting staff and coaches evaluate, “shoot, hundreds” of prospects from Texas every recruiting cycle.

In Arizona’s 2027 recruiting class, eight of the commits hail from Texas — one away from matching its total from 2025, which had the most Texans in a recruiting class since 2005. Five of the eight players hail from the Houston area.

Arizona has more players from Texas than any other state in its 2027 recruiting class. The Wildcats have six players from California, including the quintet from Crean Lutheran (Irvine, California) in quarterback Caden Jones, wide receivers Braylen Ross and Ty Johnson and cornerbacks Evan Mack and Jacob Whitehead.

Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said, “the biggest difference between California and Texas is Texas has field houses.”

“They have a 24-hour-a-day commitment to being unbelievable at football,” Gonzales said of Texas. “Shutting down the entire town on a Friday night to go play (football).”

Arizona is no stranger to recruiting Texas. It was an important part of Arizona football’s foundation under former head coach Mike Stoops — and that was during the Pac-10/12 era. Notable Texans to play at Arizona in the last quarter-century include Nick Foles, Earl Mitchell, Tyler Loop, Dalton Johnson, Mike Thomas, Trevin Wade and Ronnie Palmer.