LUBBOCK, Texas — Arizona head coach Brent Brennan couldn’t quite put a number on it, but the Wildcats are prioritizing the state of Texas for recruiting.
Texas, where football is a borderline religion, has been a renowned hotbed of football players for decades. Brennan said the UA recruiting staff and coaches evaluate, “shoot, hundreds” of prospects from Texas every recruiting cycle.
In Arizona’s 2027 recruiting class, eight of the commits hail from Texas — one away from matching its total from 2025, which had the most Texans in a recruiting class since 2005. Five of the eight players hail from the Houston area.
Arizona has more players from Texas than any other state in its 2027 recruiting class. The Wildcats have six players from California, including the quintet from Crean Lutheran (Irvine, California) in quarterback Caden Jones, wide receivers Braylen Ross and Ty Johnson and cornerbacks Evan Mack and Jacob Whitehead.
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Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said, “the biggest difference between California and Texas is Texas has field houses.”
“They have a 24-hour-a-day commitment to being unbelievable at football,” Gonzales said of Texas. “Shutting down the entire town on a Friday night to go play (football).”
Arizona is no stranger to recruiting Texas. It was an important part of Arizona football’s foundation under former head coach Mike Stoops — and that was during the Pac-10/12 era. Notable Texans to play at Arizona in the last quarter-century include Nick Foles, Earl Mitchell, Tyler Loop, Dalton Johnson, Mike Thomas, Trevin Wade and Ronnie Palmer.
Now that the Wildcats are in the Big 12, “there’s significant interest at the University of Arizona and the place up north, because they get to see us play Baylor, they get to see us play TCU, they get to see us play Houston. Now you’re recruiting the upper-echelon Texas kid,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales said Arizona is “in a perfect position to continue the tradition and success of what the University of Arizona has built through the California and west-coast pipeline” while also recruiting “the hotbed of Texas.”
“We’ve got a great opportunity in the current model to tap into two of greatest football places in the country, because we have access to them,” Gonzales said.
Added Brennan: “Anywhere there’s a high population of talent, everyone is going to go in there and recruit. For us, it helps there’s direct flights from Dallas and Houston. That part makes it more accessible and important for us. It doesn’t matter what state they’re from.
“Whether they play every down or don’t play at all, but they have a good experience being a part of Arizona’s football program, that helps us when they go home, because they tell the people back home they believe in the experience they had here.”
Here are the eight players in Arizona’s 2027 recruiting class:
Ahzan Bacote
Position: Defensive line
Height, weight: 6-2, 260 pounds
Hometown (school): San Antonio (Cornerstone Christian)
Logan Draper
Position: Defensive line
Height, weight: 6-2, 250 pounds
Hometown (school): Houston (Spring Westfield High School)
Mason Joshua
Position: Offensive line
Height, weight: 6-5, 268 pounds
Hometown (school): Forney, Texas (Forney High School)
Jaylen Oliver
Position: Cornerback
Height, weight: 6-0, 175 pounds
Hometown (school): Houston (Spring Westfield High School)
Wayne Shanks Jr.
Position: Running back
Height, weight: 5-11, 195 pounds
Hometown (school): Houston (Kinkaid High School)
Davon Smith
Position: Linebacker
Height, weight: 5-10, 220 pounds
Hometown (school): Houston (Spring Westfield High School)
Luke Stevens
Position: Safety
Height, weight: 6-0, 180 pounds
Hometown (school): North Richland Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)
Curtis Zeno
Position: Running back
Height, weight: 5-10, 190 pounds
Hometown (school): Katy, Texas (Paetow High School)
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports