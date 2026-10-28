The No. 22-ranked Arizona Wildcats could add several starter-worthy players back into the lineup for Saturday's showdown with 13th-ranked Texas Tech in Lubbock.
In the first availability report that was released Wednesday night, Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris, who have been ineligible for the last three games following a court ruling, were listed as questionable.
Arizona wide receivers Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter, who are both starters, were listed as questionable after missing the last two games with leg injuries. Both Richardson and Hunter exited Arizona's Big 12 home opener against Cincinnati on Oct. 3.
Arizona running back Antwan Roberts, the Wildcats' second-leading rusher, is questionable for Saturday.
Arizona standout cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, who suffered a leg injury last week against Iowa State, is out for Saturday, along with tight end Shane King, defensive linemen Kevin Moorer Jr. and Ezra Funa.
People are also reading…
The lawyers representing Mahdi and Harris filed for an emergency appeal to the Pima County Superior Court on Wednesday following several “five-for-five” players being granted eligibility through federal court rulings in multiple states across the U.S., the Star learned.
Mahdi and Harris are represented by Ryan Downton of Texas Trial Group and Tucson-based Farhang and Medcoff, LLC. The Star's Justin Spears hosts a radio show with Farhang and Medcoff's Ali Farhang on ESPN Tucson.
Earlier this month, after filing for a temporary restraining order against the NCAA in the Pima County Superior Court, Judge Randi L. Burnett denied the order that would prohibit the NCAA from making them ineligible to compete this season.
The preliminary ruling was made four days after Mahdi, Harris and several other “five-for-five” athletes were in a one-hour Order to Show Cause hearing at the Pima County Superior Court.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Downton requested that the side in favor of the ruling must submit “proposed findings (of fact) to support the preliminary ruling.”
In August, the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit granted a stay request in the Wisne v. NCAA class-action lawsuit in Colorado, pausing the preliminary injunction that allows high school athletes from the 2022 recruiting class — like Mahdi and Harris — the ability to participate as five-for-five players.
The stay temporarily paused Harris and Mahdi’s eligibility to play in games this upcoming season, along with other athletes nationwide.
U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney’s federal ruling in Colorado in August allowed class of 2022 student-athletes, who weren’t grandfathered in the NCAA’s new five-for-five rule, to compete in the upcoming 2026-27 sports season.
The five-for-five rule allows student-athletes to use up their eligibility in five years — with their eligibility clock starting upon their freshman year in college or after their 19th birthday. Several 2022 athletes competed in four years, but weren’t granted an additional year of eligibility until the federal ruling in Colorado last month allowed them to return.
Mahdi and Harris did not participate in Arizona's season-opening win over NAU, but became active starting Week 2 against No. 15 BYU after filing for a temporary restraining order against the NCAA in September.
Harris recorded 10 tackles in three games at linebacker for the Wildcats and played in 108 defensive snaps. Mahdi, who was Arizona's leading rusher last season, has 12 carries for 72 yards in two games for the Wildcats — 63 yards were against Washington State last week, including 43 in the fourth quarter.
The TRO filed last month said language regarding the 2022 class being excluded from the “five-for-five” rule doesn’t exist in the 2026-27 NCAA Division I manual, meaning the NCAA can't prohibit the plaintiffs from competing this season.
NCAA Rule 12.6, which was printed in the new NCAA Division I manual that came out in August, states: “The regular academic term (semester or quarter) of an academic year in which the individual enrolls in a collegiate institution (domestic or foreign; see Bylaw 14.02.4) in a minimum full-time program of studies and attends a class in that term while enrolled full time; or the beginning of the regular academic year immediately after the individual’s 19th birthday.”
“That's been our main argument, but then we found out more that the NCAA finally published the 2026-27 bylaws, which contain the new five-year rule,” Downton said on ESPN Tucson. “They told us for the last two months that the five-year rule excludes the class of 2022.
“Well, now we have the text. And it doesn't. It explicitly says they can play. They're still within five years of graduating high school and going to college. They're still within five years of their 19th birthday. Under the rule, they can play.
“It's easy for the judge to look at the plain text and say, ‘There's no exclusion here, so, NCAA, you are breaching your contract if you don't let them play.’ ... All of these guys should be eligible now.
“The NCAA should drop these lawsuits and stop spending tens of millions of dollars to fight against their own bylaws that they passed.”
If the emergency appeal that was filed this week is successful, Mahdi and Harris could return to the Wildcats this week or potentially the following week against TCU in Tucson.
Arizona tight end Cole Rusk, who suffered a leg injury against Northern Illinois over a month ago, is listed as doubtful. If Rusk is unable to play, Arizona's top tight ends will be Tyler Powell, freshman Henry Gabalis and San Diego State transfer Arthur Ban.
With Cole out, Arizona's starting cornerback tandem will likely be Tyrese Boss and Dwight Bootle, with Xaier Hiler and Zuri Watson as backups.
Texas Tech running back Cameron Dickey is listed as questionable for Saturday, while tight end Terrance Carter Jr., safety Peyton Morgan, linebacker Ben Roberts and edge rusher Charles Anderson Jr. are listed as probable.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports