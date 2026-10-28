The TRO filed last month said language regarding the 2022 class being excluded from the “five-for-five” rule doesn’t exist in the 2026-27 NCAA Division I manual, meaning the NCAA can't prohibit the plaintiffs from competing this season.

NCAA Rule 12.6, which was printed in the new NCAA Division I manual that came out in August, states: “The regular academic term (semester or quarter) of an academic year in which the individual enrolls in a collegiate institution (domestic or foreign; see Bylaw 14.02.4) in a minimum full-time program of studies and attends a class in that term while enrolled full time; or the beginning of the regular academic year immediately after the individual’s 19th birthday.”

“That's been our main argument, but then we found out more that the NCAA finally published the 2026-27 bylaws, which contain the new five-year rule,” Downton said on ESPN Tucson. “They told us for the last two months that the five-year rule excludes the class of 2022.

“Well, now we have the text. And it doesn't. It explicitly says they can play. They're still within five years of graduating high school and going to college. They're still within five years of their 19th birthday. Under the rule, they can play.

“It's easy for the judge to look at the plain text and say, ‘There's no exclusion here, so, NCAA, you are breaching your contract if you don't let them play.’ ... All of these guys should be eligible now.

“The NCAA should drop these lawsuits and stop spending tens of millions of dollars to fight against their own bylaws that they passed.”