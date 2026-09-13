This is the way the game went:

Tempe kicked off to open the game and shortly afterwards Wolgast fumbled and Fancher recovered for the Sun Devils on the Arizona 20. On five plays — plus a Tempe shift that pulled Arizona offsides and gave the Devils five more yards — Tempe scored with Self passing to Rippel from five yards out. Fuller booted the extra point. The first quarter ended with Tempe in front, 7-0, but just before the period ended, Wolgast fumbled again and Pease recovered for the Devils on the Arizona three.

On the second play of the second quarter, Markichevich punched it over for the TD. Fuller again booted the extra point for a 14-0 lead.

Then Wolgast got away on his 82-yard romp to score. Martin missed the extra point try.

Tempe then went on a 56-yard drive, highlighted by Aja's 38-yard sprint to the Arizona three. This time White went over from the one. A penalty spoiled the first kicking attempt and White missed on the try from far out.

Arizona got a break late in the second quarter when Erv Fihr, Arizona tackle, recovered a Markichevich fumble in the air and ran to the Tempe 27. Arizona went to the seven where Miller fumbled the handoff and Tempe took over. Tempe went right on to score with Aja passing to Markichevich on a 56-yard TD play. Fuller's extra point try was good and Tempe went off the field at halftime, 27-6.

In the second half, Tempe breezed for two touchdowns in four minutes and 10 seconds. The first came on a 57-yard romp by the Whizzer that was a beauty. Fuller kicked the point and the score stood 34-6.