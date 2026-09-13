Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
TEMPE GAINS STUNNING 47-13 WIN OVER CATS
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Matchup: Game 24
Date: Nov. 11, 1950
Where: Tucson
Winner: ASU, 47-13
What was reported at the time:
By ABE CHANIN
Star Sports Editor
Tempe's Sun Devils, only an even choice in pre-game reckoning, stunned the University of Arizona, 47-13, last night before the state's all-time record football crowd—26,500.
And the thumping that Tempe handed Arizona set records, too. It was the largest score a Sun Devil team had ever scored against the university since 1899. And, too, it was the biggest score any Border Conference team had ever won by over Arizona.
Tempe, showing much more finesse and an excellent offense, ripped off the first touchdown of the game less than five minutes after the opening kickoff. After that, Arizona was barely in the ballgame.
Tempe Uses Breaks
Certainly Arizona had played better games this season, but past performances don't score touchdowns. Last night, Tempe overran the Wildcats and was very nearly all of the 34-point difference in score the better team. First-half breaks went to Tempe and that was all the Sun Devils needed to completely shock the Wildcats. Tempe, with a 7-1 season record, is now undoubtedly headed for a Salad Bowl bid.
The crowd of 26,500 — some 9,000 more fans than the previous record attendance for Arizona Stadium — met Governor-Elect Howard Pyle before the kickoff. Pyle, who lives in Tempe, told the crowd: "This is the first time in my life I'll have to be neutral. I will make only one commitment — I'll cheer for whoever is behind."
Plenty of Opportunity
And Arizona's new chief executive had plenty of opportunity to become a Wildcat fan. For Arizona was always behind in the game — 27-6 at the end of the half and 40-6 after three periods.
After the game, Tempe rooters — some 10,000 — went wild. They stormed onto the playing field to cheer their Sun Devils, who had beaten Arizona two years in a row — a happening unheard of in the 51-year-old rivalry.
Arizona's dressing room after the game was almost stone silent. UA Coach Bob Winslow had this comment: "Their boys were tougher than ours. They played good football. If we played five games this season with Tempe, and if they played as they did in this one, they would win all of them. They were the best team."
Ed Doherty, Tempe's head coach, took the triumph quite calmly.
"Winslow was right," he said. "In his prediction that the team which tossed more leather and longer would win. We did it — that's all."
Whizzer White led Tempe's scoring with three touchdowns and his best run of the night was a 57-yard beauty in the opening seconds of the second half. Marko Markichevich tallied twice and Manny Aja was instrumental in moving the Sun Devils downfield with his passing and hard running. Aja got away on one 22-yard TD sprint. He set up another touchdown with a 38-yard romp and passed to Markichevich for a 56-yard TD play.
Record TD Romp
Arizona's first touchdown came in the second period when Ed Wolgast broke loose on a nifty 82-yard run—the longest run from scrimmage in the history of UA football. The other Wildcat score came on a 30-yard pass play from Eddie Miller to Oscar Carrillo late in the final period.
Tempe won by no fancy methods last night. Two Wolgast fumbles gave Tempe the ball first on the Arizona 20 and then on the Arizona 3. Both resulted in touchdowns that apparently completely demoralized the Wildcats. But after that, Tempe made its touchdowns with hard-driving, clever football.
The Sun Devils made a good share of their yardage right through the middle of Arizona's line—a tribute to the offensive line blocking of Tempe.
Tempe, the leading ground-gaining team in the nation, rolled for a net of 357 yards on the ground and a total offense of 517 yards. Arizona gained 201 net yards rushing and 57 more via passing for a total offense of 258 yards.
The Sun Devils ran up 22 first downs to Arizona's 9. Statistics also showed how completely Tempe stunned Arizona in the first half. The Wildcats had only a net rushing gain of 12 yards in the first quarter and not even one first down. Arizona also fumbled four times and lost the ball on three of those bobbles in its most jittery performance of the season.
This is the way the game went:
Tempe kicked off to open the game and shortly afterwards Wolgast fumbled and Fancher recovered for the Sun Devils on the Arizona 20. On five plays — plus a Tempe shift that pulled Arizona offsides and gave the Devils five more yards — Tempe scored with Self passing to Rippel from five yards out. Fuller booted the extra point. The first quarter ended with Tempe in front, 7-0, but just before the period ended, Wolgast fumbled again and Pease recovered for the Devils on the Arizona three.
On the second play of the second quarter, Markichevich punched it over for the TD. Fuller again booted the extra point for a 14-0 lead.
Then Wolgast got away on his 82-yard romp to score. Martin missed the extra point try.
Tempe then went on a 56-yard drive, highlighted by Aja's 38-yard sprint to the Arizona three. This time White went over from the one. A penalty spoiled the first kicking attempt and White missed on the try from far out.
Arizona got a break late in the second quarter when Erv Fihr, Arizona tackle, recovered a Markichevich fumble in the air and ran to the Tempe 27. Arizona went to the seven where Miller fumbled the handoff and Tempe took over. Tempe went right on to score with Aja passing to Markichevich on a 56-yard TD play. Fuller's extra point try was good and Tempe went off the field at halftime, 27-6.
In the second half, Tempe breezed for two touchdowns in four minutes and 10 seconds. The first came on a 57-yard romp by the Whizzer that was a beauty. Fuller kicked the point and the score stood 34-6.
Then Tempe recovered a short kickoff and drove 50 yards in 10 plays to score with White plunging over from the one. Fuller missed the point—his first miss after 34 straight kicks—and the Sun Devils rolled away to a 40-6 lead.
Arizona then marched to the Tempe 16, but the Wildcats were stopped there. That was all the scoring in the third quarter. In the fourth period, Arizona got its other touchdown when the Cats drove 41 yards. The touchdown play came on a 30-yard pass from Eddie Miller to Oscar Carrillo. Fred Martin kicked the point.
Tempe still wasn't finished. Buzz Welker, a sophomore speedster, returned a kickoff 42 yards and then Aja whisked around right end for 22 yards and the score. Fuller kicked the point for the final score of 47-13. At the end of the game, Arizona was deep in Tempe territory.
Press Box Notes
The huge crowd was treated to brilliant halftime performances by both Arizona and Tempe bands. The Sun Devils' band came on to the field and spelled out in figures "R-A-T-S." The formation was quickly changed to read "C-A-T-S." Arizona's band and accompanying performers put on a colorful show based on square dancing.
– Tempe had its tricks for Arizona. The Devils kicked off on the ground and short to keep Arizona from making yardage on returns. They were also able to take the ball away from the Cats on one kickoff. Tempe also used a shift early in the game that twice pulled Arizona offsides.
– Arizona's offensive last night was based on the same power attack that has gone so well in recent weeks. Tempe, which scouted Arizona very thoroughly, had defensed the Cats well. The Wildcats were only able to complete five of 17 passes attempted and had four of their aerials intercepted.
– The weatherman tossed 50-degree temperatures at the overcoated crowd at the start of the game. By the end of the game, the mercury had sunk to 45 degrees.
– The Wildcats now look ahead to Homecoming next week with a tiff with Texas Tech. The Tech Red Raiders took their lumps yesterday, too. Rated a good chance to win, Texas Tech was trounced by Tulsa, 39-7.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
- 25 updates