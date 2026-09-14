Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
SUN DEVIL POWER CRUMBLES ARIZONA, 61-14
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Matchup: Game 25
Date: Nov. 10, 1951
Where: Tempe
Winner: ASU, 61-14
What was reported at the time:
By ABE CHANIN
Star Sports Editor
GOODWIN STADIUM, Tempe, Nov. 10.— (Special) — Tempe’s fine young ball club made country cousins of the University of Arizona once more tonight, rolling to a 61-14 triumph — highest Sun Devil victory margin in the 25 years of the state football rivalry.
It was the third straight shellacking of Arizona, and the Devils continued to make it progressively worse. In 1949, Tempe won its second game over Arizona since 1899, and it was by a 27-point margin. Last year they widened it to 34 points, and tonight it was an overwhelming 47-point differential.
From the first time Tempe got hold of the ball in the game and marched 94 yards in 11 plays to score, the Arizona Wildcats might just have well sat in the stands and watched the debacle.
Tremendous Half
In a tremendous first half showing of a crushing defense and a flock of slam-banging backs who got wonderful blocking, Tempe ran up these amazing figures: a 41-7 lead; 20 first downs to three for Arizona; two net yards rushing for Arizona and a Wildcat total offense of 78 yards to the Devils’ 414.
As the score mounted, the overflow crowd of 17,500 fans went wild; they chanted “remember 1946,” that was when Arizona humiliated the Devils, 67-0; “Remember 1951,” and they also chanted:
“Goodbye, Winslow, goodbye.”
The most noticeable reason for the one-sided game was a great, fired-up club matched against a befuddled, still-experimenting football team.
Tempe’s backs never stopped running, and the Devils’ line opened truck-sized holes throughout the game. Coach Larry Siemering’s offense was strictly a straight T-formation. The Devils’ principal weapons were crashing inside the ends and then sweeping outside.
The Tempe scoring was done by five different backs. Harley Cooper scored three times; Bob Morrison and Freshman Jay Smith two apiece; and Buzz Welker and Bobby Tarwater once apiece. If you’re looking ahead, jot down the note that all five of these backs remain eligible.
Arizona’s two touchdowns were all the threat the Wildcats could muster; outside of those two drives, the deepest penetration by Arizona was to the Tempe 30.
The first Arizona score came in the second quarter on a 44-yard pass play from Allan Stanton to Dave Richards. The second came in the fourth period when Sophomore Quarterback Gary Shiffman ran the end from 11 yards out.
The best that could be said for Arizona tonight was that Tempe got a helping hand early in the game to sting the Wildcats quickly. After that 94-yard march, Tempe got two breaks within 2 minutes and 45 seconds after the opening kickoff. On fourth down with one to go on the Arizona 30, Quarterback Allan Stanton, who was well bottled up by Tempe, elected to gamble.
Gamble Fails
His drive into the middle of the Tempe line fell short, and the Devils took over there. In two plays, Cooper charged over left tackle to score.
Thirty seconds later, Stanton tried to pass from the goal line. He was hit hard, fumbled, and Tom Fallon recovered for Tempe on the one. Morrison drove over and the score was an amazing 20-0; that all happened before three minutes of the game were gone.
As Arizona took its all-time worst defeat in Border Conference play, the Wildcats had a net total offense of 210 yards. Tempe, using reserves through a good part of the second half, had a grand total of 569 yards. The first downs were 29 to eight.
Tempe’s line was just as outstanding as its fine assortment of backs. Sam Duca, Keith Gunville, Emery Harper and Andy Matesic were outstanding and Tempe can boast that it has the finest pair of freshman ends in the conference in Gene Mitcham and John Allen.
Here’s the way the rout went:
First Quarter
The first time Tempe got hold of the ball, the Devils drove 94 yards in 11 plays with Morrison punching over from the one. Tom Sanson booted the extra point to make it 7-0. A short while later, Stanton gambled on fourth down and one yard to go. Stanton hit into the middle of the line but failed to gain, and Tempe took over on the Arizona 30. Two plays later, Cooper drove through left tackle to score. So with 2:15 minutes of the game gone, it was 13-0 as Sanson missed the extra point kick.
Tries to Pass
Thirty seconds later, Stanton tried to pass from the goal line, was hit hard and fumbled. Tom Fallon recovered on the one for Tempe and Morrison drove over for the TD. Sanson converted to make it 20-0.
Before the quarter ended, Tempe marched 56 yards to score again. The payoff play was a Harold Self pass to Buzz Welker from two yards out. Sanson booted the point and it was 27-0.
Second Quarter
The Devils started their next TD drive from their own 41 late in the first period. Self passed a 34-yard pass to John Allen to give Tempe the ball on the 13. From there, Cooper barrelled over. Sanson booted the ball and it was 34-0.
Only 1st Half Score
Arizona got its only score in the half when Stanton pitched a 44-yarder to Dave Richards. Donarski booted the point to make it 7-34.
After missing on a couple of tries, Tempe scored again on a 34-yard march with Jay Smith going over from the three. Sanson kicked the point to make it 41-7 at the half.
Tempe scored two minutes after the half opened when Cooper ran 51 yards around left end, getting a miraculous block from Mitcham. Mitcham floored two Arizona tacklers with one flying block. Sanson kicked the point to make it 48-7.
Six minutes later, Emery Harper intercepted a Stanton pass and ran to the Arizona 15. Smith then drove the remaining 15 yards for the score and Sanson converted. That made it 55-7.
Arizona got its other TD of the game with five minutes left to play. The Wildcats made their best offensive showing of the game with a 54-yard march. A pass interference against Tempe and the running of Don Beasley and Gary Shiffman did the trick. Shiffman bootlegged around left end from 11 yards out for the TD. Bobby Hudgins kicked the point to make it 14-55. Shortly afterwards Welker sped away on a 51-yard sideline gallop to the Arizona two. Tarwater went over from there and Sanson’s kick was blocked, that posted the final score of 61-14.
Press Box Notes
Add to the slaughter the outdoing of Arizona’s band once more. Like Tempe did a few years ago with the advent of Sun Angels and Sun Devils, Arizona could now go about rebuilding musically and athletically.
Arizona’s longest individual run of the game was by Freshman Don Beasley — 20 yards. He’s been on or under the bench most of the season.
Bob Luthcke, starting offensive tackle for Tempe, was taken to the hospital with an appendicitis attack just before game time.
The last half was played in a light drizzle and even ardent Tempe boosters filed from the stands as the Wildcats went further and further behind.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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