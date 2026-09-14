The best that could be said for Arizona tonight was that Tempe got a helping hand early in the game to sting the Wildcats quickly. After that 94-yard march, Tempe got two breaks within 2 minutes and 45 seconds after the opening kickoff. On fourth down with one to go on the Arizona 30, Quarterback Allan Stanton, who was well bottled up by Tempe, elected to gamble.

Gamble Fails

His drive into the middle of the Tempe line fell short, and the Devils took over there. In two plays, Cooper charged over left tackle to score.

Thirty seconds later, Stanton tried to pass from the goal line. He was hit hard, fumbled, and Tom Fallon recovered for Tempe on the one. Morrison drove over and the score was an amazing 20-0; that all happened before three minutes of the game were gone.

As Arizona took its all-time worst defeat in Border Conference play, the Wildcats had a net total offense of 210 yards. Tempe, using reserves through a good part of the second half, had a grand total of 569 yards. The first downs were 29 to eight.

Tempe’s line was just as outstanding as its fine assortment of backs. Sam Duca, Keith Gunville, Emery Harper and Andy Matesic were outstanding and Tempe can boast that it has the finest pair of freshman ends in the conference in Gene Mitcham and John Allen.

Here’s the way the rout went:

First Quarter