The Sun Devils undoubtedly captured the bid to the New Year’s Day Salad Bowl with the victory tonight. They also remained in the running for a possible tie for the Border Conference crown as Hardin-Simmons was upset by West Texas State.

The game was not overly rough and there was no rioting after the final gun. But as the Tempe team carried Doherty off the field, the Whizzer did a jig in the end zone and the stands chanted, “We beat the U.”

This is the way Tempe rolled back Arizona:

Arizona kicked off to open the game. Tempe couldn’t gain and White booted to Wolgast, who returned 36 yards to the Tempe 34. Two Wildcat spread plays lost yardage and the Cats were forced to kick. For most of the first quarter, neither team moved the ball much.

Then late in the period, Tempe moved from its own 28 to the Arizona 24, where Wolgast intercepted a Coleman pass to end the threat.

Arizona got the ball on its own one-yard line via the interception and on the fourth play Wolgast spun around right end all the way to the 45, but a penalty nullified the romp. The quarter ended without scoring.

Tempe Penalized

A roughing the kicker penalty on Tempe early in the second quarter gave Arizona a first down on its own 34. From there, the Wildcats paraded to the Tempe 24, where they ran out of gas.

A short while later, Les Kastner intercepted a Coleman pass and ran it to the Tempe 35. But the Wildcats lost their scoring chance when Henry Rich intercepted a wobbly Kelly pass. From their own 17, the Sun Devils marched all the way to the Arizona 18, where Arizona held.