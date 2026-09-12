Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Sun Devils Bleach Out ’Cats In Determined Fashion, 34-7
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Matchup: Game 23
Date: Nov. 12, 1949
Where: Tempe
Winner: ASU, 34-7
What was reported at the time:
By ABE CHANIN
Star Sports Editor
GOODWIN STADIUM, Tempe, Nov. 12 — A Tempe team that had all the offense it was reputed to have and a staunch defense it wasn’t supposed to have gave Arizona State College what it waited 18 years to get — a smashing 34-7 triumph over the rival University of Arizona.
An all-time record crowd of 18,000 overflowed this stadium for this state battle of the year.
The Tempe team just ran Arizona off the field tonight, giving the school its third victory over the university in 23 games. The first quarter was played even, and then a minute and 20 seconds before the half ended, a blocked punt led to Tempe’s first score.
Spark Starts Fire
That last-second score was all the spark Tempe needed. For the Sun Devils roared back with a great second-half attack. Four minutes after the second-half opened, Tempe had a 13-0 lead and before the third period was over, the Sun Devils had built up a 27-0 edge and the Wildcats were out of the game.
The lone Arizona touchdown came early in the fourth period after Eddie Wolgast had returned a Tempe kickoff 66 yards to put the ball in scoring position.
White at His Best
Whizzer White played his best game against Arizona tonight. He scored two touchdowns, making 146 yards on 25 carries. Hank Rich, a guy who does a lot of great running despite all his aches, also scored twice for the Sun Devils.
The victory for Tempe was just as complete as the 27-point difference in the final score. Tempe ran up 19 first downs to Arizona’s seven. The Sun Devils had a total net offensive gain of 393 yards to Arizona’s net of 133 passing and rushing.
Cecil Coleman, although his passing was not exceptional tonight, was a fine field general for Tempe. His play-calling was superb and much of the credit, of course, must go to Tempe Coach Ed Doherty, who again fielded a club with a really great offensive attack.
Tempe had been expected to score at least three times, but the way the Sun Devils bottled up the Wildcats was surprising. Arizona’s line was outplayed by an inspired Sun Devil forward wall.
The Sun Devils undoubtedly captured the bid to the New Year’s Day Salad Bowl with the victory tonight. They also remained in the running for a possible tie for the Border Conference crown as Hardin-Simmons was upset by West Texas State.
The game was not overly rough and there was no rioting after the final gun. But as the Tempe team carried Doherty off the field, the Whizzer did a jig in the end zone and the stands chanted, “We beat the U.”
This is the way Tempe rolled back Arizona:
Arizona kicked off to open the game. Tempe couldn’t gain and White booted to Wolgast, who returned 36 yards to the Tempe 34. Two Wildcat spread plays lost yardage and the Cats were forced to kick. For most of the first quarter, neither team moved the ball much.
Then late in the period, Tempe moved from its own 28 to the Arizona 24, where Wolgast intercepted a Coleman pass to end the threat.
Arizona got the ball on its own one-yard line via the interception and on the fourth play Wolgast spun around right end all the way to the 45, but a penalty nullified the romp. The quarter ended without scoring.
Tempe Penalized
A roughing the kicker penalty on Tempe early in the second quarter gave Arizona a first down on its own 34. From there, the Wildcats paraded to the Tempe 24, where they ran out of gas.
A short while later, Les Kastner intercepted a Coleman pass and ran it to the Tempe 35. But the Wildcats lost their scoring chance when Henry Rich intercepted a wobbly Kelly pass. From their own 17, the Sun Devils marched all the way to the Arizona 18, where Arizona held.
The Wildcats could not move and Fowler dropped back to punt from his own 13. Bill Gosselin, Tempe center, broke through to block and recover on the Arizona three. On the first play, Rich scored. Bob Fuller converted and Tempe had a 7-0 lead with only a minute and 20 seconds left in the first half. The half ended without further scoring.
Score Again
Tempe roared back in the second half to score four minutes after the half began. Tempe kicked off, but the ball hit an Arizona lineman, and Tempe recovered on its own 41. In nine plays, the Sun Devils paraded 59 yards to score. Rich and Markichevich led the drive, with Rich going over from the three. Fuller missed the conversion and Tempe led, 13-0.
White then went to work. After Arizona couldn't move, he ran a punt back to the Arizona 36 and then led the drive downfield, going over himself from 10 yards out. Fuller made the boot good and Tempe was in front, 20-0.
Before the quarter ended, Tempe marched 64 yards to score again. It was the Whizzer that brought the ball downfield and then punched it over from the 12. Fuller kicked the extra point for a 27-0 lead.
UA Finally Scores
In the fourth quarter, Arizona scored, but the TD was set up in the third period when Wolgast returned a White kickoff 66 yards. Carrillo and Kastner led the drive, with Kelly going over on a sneak from the one-foot line. John Carroll kicked the extra point, and the score was 27-7.
Tempe drove again on Arizona, going 48 yards to score this time. Charlie Beall was the main ground-gainer. Coleman went over on a quarterback sneak from the one. Fuller booted the point, and Tempe boosted the final score to 34-7.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
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Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
- 24 updates