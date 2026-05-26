Iowa State athletic director Jaime Pollard let his feelings be known recently: "I said it three years ago, let them break away. I would turn it around and say we should break away from them. Let them go, but they have to go in all their sports and see how fun it is to play baseball and softball and track when it's just the 20 of you."

For all of Pollard's defiance, a breakaway by the SEC and Big Ten would have dire consequences for everyone else.

Without an in-season or postseason connection to the biggest brands in college football, the ACC and Big 12 would have their media rights contracts rewritten at lower valuations, as well.

There would be no true national champion.

The NCAA Tournament could be affected.

It would be bad news for everyone, on every front — the destruction of college sports as they have existed for more than a century.

But in a world where the SEC and Big Ten set their own rules, the core problem would have a path to resolution: athlete employment.

The schools in both conferences could work with their players to set compensation standards, a workable window for the transfer portal and a sensible competition calendar.

A collectively bargained agreement is the inevitable endgame, the only reasonable solution to the chaos engulfing the industry.

For now, the timing is uncertain and the mechanism unclear.