For example, Mississippi State took home $72.4 million from the SEC in the 2025 fiscal year; Utah received $37.9 million from the Big 12. That difference of $34.5 million grows to $138 million when extended annually over the final four years of the decade.

Add a disparity of approximately $10 million in CFP revenue — a new distribution model begins in 2026 — and the chasm between Utah and Mississippi State becomes roughly $178 million.

What about comparisons to the Big Ten?

Minnesota received $79.2 million in 2025 while Arizona collected $38 million from the Big 12, according to the tax filings for each conference obtained by the Hotline.

Extend that difference of $41.2 million over the rest of the decade, and the total is $164.8 million. Add an $8 million annual gap in CFP cash that favors the Big Ten, and the disparity soars to $196.8 million.

That's right, folks. Minnesota will collect roughly $200 million more from the Big Ten over four years than Arizona will from the Big 12 — and that doesn't account for the annual percentage increases in the respective media rights contracts that favor the Big Ten.

Why the four-year timeframe? Because that coincides with what could be the end of major college football as we know it.

Two momentous events are set for 2030: the expiration of the Big Ten's current TV contract, and the plunge in ACC departure fees that would free Miami, Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina to switch conferences.

The double whammy could lead to a restructuring of the sport, with another round of realignment or the formation of a super league.