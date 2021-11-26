Billboard material: Arizona seeks to avenge humiliating loss to ASU in Territorial Cup

You didn’t have to drive up Interstate 10 to see an image of the billboard earlier this week.

You know the signage we’re referring to. It’s maroon and gold. It reads: “NO PITY FOR THE KITTY” in all caps. The score of the 2020 Territorial Cup — 70-7 — appears on either side.

Arizona State University did not pay for the billboard, as far as we know. ASU fans did. But that doesn’t matter. It’s a shot across the bow of the Arizona Wildcats, on display for anyone making the commute from Tucson to Tempe.

While UA players refused to talk about that debacle of a game whenever asked about it during the offseason, they didn’t have to look far to be reminded of it when they showed up for work this week. The billboard was displayed on the video monitors inside the weight room at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility. Along with a two-word rebuttal: “NEVER AGAIN.”

Bear in mind, the man in charge of the messaging wasn’t here last time. This Territorial Cup will be Jedd Fisch’s first. Last year’s result, the culmination of a three-year slide, resulted in Kevin Sumlin’s firing. Twelve days later, Fisch officially became Arizona’s coach.