Arizona landed a late addition to its 2019 class when defensive tackle Kyon Barrs verbally committed to the Wildcats on Twitter Friday afternoon. Barrs, a two-star defensive tackle from Murrieta, California, selected the UA over Sam Houston State, Florida Atlantic, Portland State and Toledo.
Thankful for this opportunity!!! 1000% Committed #BearDown 🅰️🐻⬇️#EraZona19 @coach_meat @IonaCoach @CoachYatesAZ @CoachSumlin @ArizonaFBall @RamsFootball951 @WCA_Training @GregBiggins pic.twitter.com/VieldWpjpK— KB🏁 (@KyonBarrs) May 17, 2019
The 6-foot-3-inch, 285-pound Barrs is rated as the 230th-best defensive tackle in 2019, per 247 Sports and becomes the fourth interior defensive lineman to join Arizona's class along with junior college transfers Myles Tapusoa and Trevon Mason and Dallas native Kane Bradford.
As a senior at Murrieta Mesa High School, Barrs recorded 89 tackles and 9.5 sacks. Here are Barr's senior highlights.