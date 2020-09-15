Chance to head west was too good for Arizona Wildcats football commit Kolbe Cage to pass up

Cage has emerged as not just one of the top players in Louisiana, which earned him a nomination for Sports Illustrated’s All-America team for the upcoming season.

“I think he’s one of the very, very best players in the state of Louisiana,” Holy Cross head coach Dominic Saltaformaggio told Fox 8 in New Orleans last month. “He’s a hybrid-type kid. We can play him in the box, but because of his athletic ability, we can play him as a roll-down safety. We can play him out as a (cornerback). We can play him over the top as a split-field defender. He’s the most versatile defender I’ve ever had. I’ve been lucky to have some real good ones.”

And while Cage loves New Orleans, he says he’s ready for a change. He turned down offers from Louisiana-Lafayette and Southern, two in-state programs, to play at the UA.

“When I was younger, I always wanted to go to LSU,” Cage said. “But once I got older and saw how the recruiting process is, I just wanted to experience new things and get out of Louisiana.”

He called New Orleans “a toxic environment,” in part because of gun violence — especially drive-by shootings.