Demetrice Martin’s departure means even more change for Arizona Wildcats defense as spring practice begins

The way Sumlin set up the spring schedule makes it possible to minimize the number of practices the Wildcats will be down a coach. They are set to practice four times this week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The team then will take next week off for spring break before returning to the field on Tuesday, March 17.

It isn’t inconceivable that a new coach could be hired before then. Sumlin said he’s had “conversations with a number of people in the last 48 hours” and could have a new coach in place as soon as this weekend.

Martin was part of Sumlin’s original staff and spent the past two seasons as Arizona’s cornerbacks coach. Martin’s duties expanded to the entire secondary when Sumlin reorganized the defensive structure, hiring Rhoads as the coordinator and ILB coach; Andy Buh as the outside linebackers coach; and Stan Eggen as the defensive line coach.

Martin has a reputation as a strong recruiter, especially in California. He was instrumental in bringing cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, among others, to Tucson. The 2020 signing class includes a pair of California defenders: lineman Dion Wilson Jr. and cornerback Khary Crump Jr.