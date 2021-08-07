Don Brown’s zeal is the real deal; can Wildcats make real progress in Year 1 under new DC?

“They were functional,” Brown said of the freshmen. “What does that mean? Well, it’s not 100 miles an hour. But it’s starting to show 11 guys working as one. That’s what you’re really searching for. And you can tell because they start playing fast. That’s a positive.

“Now, like I just told them at the end, it’s stressful. Here you are, away from home, some of these guys (for the) first time, new system. ... We’re a multiple defense. There’s a lot of common denominators, but there’s a lot for the guys to learn. You just don’t want them to get discouraged; you want them to go and do the best they can.”

To that end, Brown operates under the assumption that most freshmen won’t be full-time players right away. He tries to figure out what they’re good at and places them in those roles. If a player is a good inside blitzer, find a blitz for him. If he’s a good edge rusher, have him line up wide and get after the quarterback.

As the players grow, so do their responsibilities.

“Don’t put them in situations where they can fail,” Brown said. “Put them in situations where they succeed. And then what happens to them? The confidence rises and ... it’s a lot easier.”

Extra points