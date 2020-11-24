 Skip to main content
Ex-Cat PJ Johnson signs with Arizona Cardinals practice squad
NFL News

Ex-Cat PJ Johnson signs with Arizona Cardinals practice squad

031619-spt-uafb pro day-p3.JPG

Former Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle PJ Johnson runs shuttles over pads during the University of Arizona Wildcats football NFL Pro Day at Arizona Stadium, March 15, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. Players performed agility drills and position-specific skills for NFL scouts.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona Wildcat defensive tackle PJ Johnson signed with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, the team announced Tuesday morning. 

Johnson had previously been on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad during training camp this season before being cut.

This will be Johnson's fourth team in two years after having other previous stints on the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions. The ex-Arizona DT was drafted by the Lions in the seventh round of the 2019 and has been bouncing around since. 

After being named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2018 for the Wildcats, Johnson has yet to record an NFL regular season snap. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

