Ex-Wildcat Pierre Cormier, now at San Diego State, can 'say confidently … that I’m a coach'

Is there a RichRod-ism that you still preach to this day?

A: “One thing that Coach Rod was big on was players understanding the small window they have playing football. He couldn’t have emphasized it enough. He was also big on making the seniors the highlight of the team, because it was their last ride. One thing he would always tell the players: ‘You guys are living in a fantasy world, and you guys don’t even know it.’ When you’re at a certain age, you don’t really know what that means, but he was pretty much saying, ‘You’re in a time period that you will never get back. Enjoy it, learn everything you can from it and when you move on in life, you’ll be able to apply it.’ A lot of guys who played for him understand that and respect that.”

How would you look back on your time in Tucson?

A: “For me, it became a second home. I was born and raised in San Diego, but when I moved to Tucson, things just kept me there. At first it was school, then it was coaching — it just became a second home to me. As I reflect, I learned a lot about myself there. I’ve had the best and worst times there, so I’m just thankful for my teammates who became friends for life, and the coaches I’ve worked for and still keep in contact to this day. I’m just thankful to have those opportunities to work for them. Even the players I got to coach, some of them are still on the team. They were always respectful in practice and meetings, so I look back on that stuff, and I’m just thankful for it. It ultimately got me to where I’m at today.”

