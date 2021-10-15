Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Arizona-Colorado game

24 Treshaun Hayward vs. 23 Jarek Broussard

The Western Michigan transfer arrived on campus just before training camp but quickly established himself as the LB corps’ premier run defender. That will be his primary task against Colorado, which rushed for 407 yards against Arizona last season. Hayward isn’t as effective in pass coverage.

Broussard had 301 of those yards. He has 256 yards through five games, but that has more to do with CU’s struggling offensive line. Broussard is averaging 3.12 yards after contact per rushing attempt, according to PFF. Hayward will need support from his teammates to keep Broussard in check.

When Arizona has the ball …

With Jordan McCloud out for the season, Gunner Cruz gets a second chance to run the UA offense. One thing has changed since his first stint: Arizona has run the ball more and better the past two games (162.0 ypg) than the first three (79.0). The key for Cruz is getting the ball out, so look Fisch to dial up some quick-hitting passes. Colorado hasn’t been the same defensively since limiting Texas A&M to 10 points (34.0 ppg since).

When Colorado has the ball …