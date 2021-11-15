Fixing red-zone offense will be major offseason priority for Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats

“First of all, you’ve gotta make plays down there. If you have opportunities to make them, you’ve gotta make them,” Fisch said. “No. 2, you've gotta be able to throw in tight windows and feel confident that you can call those plays, make those throws and make those tough catches.

“We’ve gotta be able to run the ball downhill and get in the end zone when need be. Your best rushing teams are when you have to run it, they know you have to run it and you can still run it.

“If you can't run the football in the red zone, you're usually not very good at it. And that's where we're going to really work this offseason.”

Smarter Plummer

Fisch and his staff primarily grade quarterbacks in three areas using the acronym “DTA” — decision-making, timing and accuracy.

Fisch said the decision-making aspect of Will Plummer’s game was on point against Utah.

“I thought his decision-making this week was by far the best,” Fisch said. “He never got sloppy with the ball. He’s gone two games out of the last three without an interception, which is a big point of emphasis.

“He played the smartest game he's played all year. We had some audibles. He got us into the right play.”