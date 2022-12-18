 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Arizona CB Christian Roland-Wallace transfers to USC

Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (4) high-fives fans following Arizona's 43-20 win over Colorado at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. on Oct. 1, 2022.

USC can finally say it won over Christian Roland-Wallace's services. 

The former Arizona cornerback, who entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the Wildcats, announced on Sunday that he's transferring to USC, where he'll join UA teammate and fellow Southern California native in defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, who committed to the Trojans earlier this week.

Roland-Wallace, a 6-foot, 205-pound Palmdale, California product, signed with the UA in 2019, the first official recruiting class of the Kevin Sumlin era, despite a late push by the Trojans. Roland-Wallace started at cornerback in 37 of the 41 games he played in from 2019-22 and registered 169 tackles, 18 pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in four seasons. 

Roland-Wallace was a mainstay cornerback in Arizona's defense the last two years as the counterpart to Treydan Stukes and Notre Dame transfer Isaiah Rutherford.

Now Roland-Wallace will compete for a starting spot on USC's defense, which loses graduate transfer Mekhi Blackmon. 

The Wildcats play the Trojans in 2023 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the last time as Pac-12 opponents. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

