How QB Noah Fifita, other recruits played key role in formation of Arizona’s 2022 signing class

Servite and Bosco met twice this past season, splitting those games. When the Friars defeated the Braves in the rematch — a postseason elimination game — Fifita played a starring role: He rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Fifita also played a pivotal part off the field for his future school.

"All prospects at every other position are watching who you're taking a quarterback and watching that you're taking a quarterback," said Matt Doherty, Arizona’s director of player personnel."“The programs that don't secure that, there just seems to be something wrong with that program in the eyes of the other players that you're trying to pursue."

Besides securing Fifita, Doherty said the staff’s biggest team-building goal was to be "very line-of-scrimmage-centric." Arizona’s class includes three offensive linemen and five defensive linemen. If pass-rushing linebacker Sterling Lane II moves to defensive end, that would make six.

"You can't go wrong taking big, athletic bodies up front and developing them into what you hope to be dominant players," Doherty said, "(or) at the very least a problem for your opposition."