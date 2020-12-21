‘I miss Dick Tomey dearly’: San Jose State coach Brent Brennan’s ties to UA legend run deep

“It was a really cool time to be on the field with him; we had never played together,” said Brent Brennan, who played at UCLA from 1991-95. “I got to coach him a lot, and I was working with a really good staff of really good people.”

Tomey’s accomplishments were the stuff of legend. His sayings had become part of the vernacular in the program. The two that stuck with Brennan: “The harder it gets, the better we play” and “Football’s not complicated; people are.”

Tomey and Arizona parted ways at the end of that campaign, concluding his 14-year run at the school. But the coaching relationships Brennan formed that season, he said, “really paved the path for me professionally.”

Essentially, Brennan said, he had become of the Tomey coaching tree.

Brennan followed Tomey’s defensive coordinator, Rich Ellerson, to Cal Poly, and worked under him there for four years. Brennan then reconnected with Tomey at San Jose State, coaching receivers, tight ends and special teams under him from 2005-09.

Tomey became a mentor to Brennan. They talked regularly after Tomey left San Jose and when Brennan became the head coach there. Brennan was among the speakers at Tomey’s memorial service in May 2019.