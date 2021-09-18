'It's embarrassing': Arizona experiences a new low as loss to NAU extends skid to 15 games

"We don't accept losing," Fisch said. "We are not in this, working as hard as we work, to lose. We have to be better, and we're working to be better.

"We need to come up with some wins. We need to compete. We need to keep battling.

"But we also have to stay the course. We also have to understand that we're in a situation here where we're trying to build something special for the long haul. ... But doing that, we're going to go through some bumps and bruises early on."

Like Arizona, NAU entered Saturday night 0-2. The Lumberjacks had been outscored 76-23 by Sam Houston and South Dakota.

"It's embarrassing," said veteran receiver Stanley Berryhill III, who had a game-high 11 catches for 94 yards. "You don't want to lose to what most people consider your little brother up north. NAU is an FCS school, and they're a great school. But it's been 15-1, now 15-2, in the last 17 (meetings)."

The last time NAU beat Arizona — on Oct. 29, 1932 — the school in Flagstaff was known as the Northern Arizona State Teachers College. The final that day was 7-6.

Since then, the Wildcats had won 14 consecutive meetings. They scored 62-plus points in each of the previous three matchups.