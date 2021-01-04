New members of Arizona Wildcats coaching staff have longstanding ties to Pac-12, West Coast

Dougherty, 42, played quarterback at Missouri from 1997-2001. His previous coaching stops include Washington (2009-12) and San Jose State (2013-15). He spent the past four seasons as UCLA’s receivers coach.

“Jimmie is an outstanding coach because he’s incredibly bright and talented, but he also connects with the contemporary athlete in a very unique way,” former UCLA coach Jim Mora said. “He is a great teacher and technician that brings tremendous creativity and understanding of the game. I’ve seen how players connect to him and gravitate towards him, which makes him stand out in all facets of coaching and recruiting.

“Jimmie builds his relationships with players and recruits through trust and by connecting with them like they’re part of his family. He will be a tremendous addition to Coach Fisch’s staff and the Arizona football program.”

Fisch is expected to be heavily involved in coaching the quarterbacks, but Dougherty will work with them on a daily basis. His past QB pupils include San Jose State product David Fales, who played for the Bears, Dolphins and Jets in the NFL.