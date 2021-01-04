New members of Arizona Wildcats coaching staff have longstanding ties to Pac-12, West Coast

The four assistant football coaches Arizona hired Monday appear to have disparate backgrounds. But they all have something in common: recent ties to the Pac-12 Conference.
Passing-game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty comes to Arizona from UCLA. Running backs coach Scottie Graham has spent the past six years working for the Arizona State athletic department. Receivers coach Kevin Cummings played for and coached at Oregon State. And tight ends coach Jordan Paopao coached at Washington for nine seasons.
The new assistants join offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Brennan Carroll, who began his coaching career at USC; and defensive coaches Chuck Cecil and Ricky Hunley, who of course played at Arizona.
While the offensive staff is complete, Fisch still has three more on-field hires to make: defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and special-teams coordinator. The UA also needs a strength coach, among other positions.
Here’s a look at each of the latest hires:
Jimmy Dougherty Passing-game coordinator/QBs
Among the coaches hired Monday, Dougherty goes back the furthest with Fisch. They worked together at Michigan in 2016 and UCLA in ’17.
“Jimmie and I have worked together at three different institutions, and he has always been a critical part of the offensive success that we have had,” Fisch said in a news release. “He is a tremendous person, teacher, coach and mentor. Jimmie has always found ways to get the very best out of his players. As a former quarterback, coordinator and wide receivers coach, his experience and expertise will be critical to our success.”
Dougherty, 42, played quarterback at Missouri from 1997-2001. His previous coaching stops include Washington (2009-12) and San Jose State (2013-15). He spent the past four seasons as UCLA’s receivers coach.
“Jimmie is an outstanding coach because he’s incredibly bright and talented, but he also connects with the contemporary athlete in a very unique way,” former UCLA coach Jim Mora said. “He is a great teacher and technician that brings tremendous creativity and understanding of the game. I’ve seen how players connect to him and gravitate towards him, which makes him stand out in all facets of coaching and recruiting.
“Jimmie builds his relationships with players and recruits through trust and by connecting with them like they’re part of his family. He will be a tremendous addition to Coach Fisch’s staff and the Arizona football program.”
Fisch is expected to be heavily involved in coaching the quarterbacks, but Dougherty will work with them on a daily basis. His past QB pupils include San Jose State product David Fales, who played for the Bears, Dolphins and Jets in the NFL.
“I am thrilled to reunite with Coach Fisch and be a part of building this program back to excellence,” Dougherty said. “I believe that the University of Arizona has everything to compete and win championships on the football field. I have tremendous belief in the type of culture Coach Fisch is going to build, which is one that values hard work, toughness and creating a true family atmosphere. I know it’s one that Tucson and all of the Wildcat family is going to be extremely proud of.”
Scottie Graham, Running backs
Graham hasn’t held a full-time coaching job but has been around the sport in a leadership role for more than 20 years since his playing days ended.
A former team captain at Ohio State, Graham played in the NFL from 1992-97. From 1998-2014, he worked for the NFL Players Association, first as a regional director and then as director of player engagement.
“After I was hired as head coach of our program, I had numerous coaches who I respect and admire reach out to me about Scottie,” Fisch said. “His mentorship and his ability to help our student-athletes achieve their goals to become professionals, both on and off the field, is a critical part to bringing him on staff.”
Graham, 51, spent the past six years as ASU. As the Sun Devils’ senior associate athletic director for student-athlete development and welfare, Graham supported “the academic and operational missions of a variety of Sun Devil programs,” per the UA news release.
“A tremendous coaching opportunity has presented itself, and I am excited to be a part of the building process at the University of Arizona,” Graham said. “I want to thank Ray Anderson, Dr. Michael Crow and everyone at Arizona State for a fantastic experience. I want to also thank Coach Fisch for offering me a chance to coach on the field, recruit and be a part of the Wildcat family. I look forward to using my experience to coach and develop the young men in the program, on and off the field, while helping them achieve their goals and dreams.”
Graham rushed for 1,267 yards and seven touchdowns with the Jets, Vikings and Bengals and never lost a fumble in his NFL career. He is originally from Long Beach, New York.
Kevin Cummings, Wide receivers
Cummings comes to Arizona from San Jose State, where coached receivers the past four seasons.
The Spartans went 7-1 in 2020, their lone loss coming in the Offerpad Arizona Bowl. Receiver Bailey Gaither made the all-Mountain West Conference first team, while Tre Walker made the second team. Walker recently entered the NCAA transfer portal.
“When we started our search for a wide receiver coach, we were looking for a great developer of talent, a great fundamental coach, a relationship builder and someone who has been productive wherever he has been. KC is that guy!” Fisch said. “Coach Cummings played in the Pac-12, coached in the Pac-12 and is now back in the Pac-12. He has made a positive impact on every program he has been with and clearly knows how to develop and coach receivers in all systems.”
Cummings, 30, played at Oregon State from 2011-13. After a brief professional playing career in the CFL, Cummings spent three seasons as a quality-control coach for his alma mater. He joined the SJSU staff in 2017.
“I am excited to join Coach Fisch and his outstanding staff and get to Tucson to begin building a football program with a championship culture,” said Cummings, who’s originally from Los Angeles. “I look forward to helping develop great student-athletes who excel on the field, in the classroom and in the community as we work relentlessly to compete at the highest level.”
Jordan Paopao, Tight ends
Paopao spent last season as the tight ends coach and special-teams coordinator at UNLV. He spent the previous nine seasons coaching tight ends at Washington. Three of his pupils became NFL draft picks: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Will Dissly and Drew Sample.
Fisch is hopeful that Paopao can replicate that success at Arizona, where the tight end was underutilized in the passing game by the previous two coaching regimes.
“Jordan has been an unbelievable developer of talent and will help us produce more NFL tight ends, hopefully similar to the one who is currently playing for the Buccaneers,” Fisch said, alluding to former UA star Rob Gronkowski. “Bringing Coach Paopao back down the West Coast, close to his alma mater and hometown, is going to be critical to our success. As we build our offense and incorporate the tight end, Coach Paopao will be integral.”
Paopao, 34, is from Oceanside, California, which is also the hometown of Wildcats offensive lineman Donovan Laie. Paopao played center at the University of San Diego under Jim Harbaugh and Dougherty and began his coaching career under Harbaugh at Stanford.
“I am humbled, honored and excited to be a part of the University of Arizona,” Paopao said. “I am very grateful for the incredible opportunity given to me by Coach Fisch to join this staff. It is a perfect time to join this football program and help restore it back to prominence.”