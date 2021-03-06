Parallel career tracks finally merge for Arizona’s head of football ops, Matthew Hayes

“Why not, right?” Hayes said.

He was still working at Nortis, still interning with the Eagles and still making it all work.

Then, in 2019, a new opportunity arose. The XFL, which had rebooted in ’18, launched a franchise in Seattle. Zorn became the head coach. He hired Hayes as the Dragons’ director of football operations.

“I needed somebody strong in that area,” Zorn said. “He fit that bill over and above.”

But it took some convincing. There are only so many hours in a day, even for a master multitasker like Hayes.

“I actually said no to him three times,” Hayes said.

He eventually said yes, and the job was everything he expected it to be — and more.

“Every day there was something new, something that we had to field,” Zorn said. “That was kind of fun. And hard.”

The degree of difficulty rose when offensive coordinator Mike Riley had to step away from the team on the eve of the season because of a family matter. The Dragons also lost an offensive quality-control coach around that time.