RB Michael Wiley is dressed, freshman Jonah Coleman will start for Arizona vs. Washington

SEATTLE – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against Washington on Saturday at Husky Stadium (2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):

* Tailback Michael Wiley is dressed but is expected to play only if needed after injuring his oblique last week. Jonah Coleman and DJ Williams are expected to be the main ball-carriers. Drake Anderson likely will be the No. 3 back. Stevie Rocker Jr., who has yet to play this season, is also dressed.

* Receiver Jacob Cowing missed a portion of warmups but was in the starting lineup per usual. Cowing leads the Pac-12 in receiving.

* Safety Jaxen Turner is dressed and fully participated in warmups. He got banged up during the Oregon game but appears good to go. He sat out the previous week vs. Colorado because of a shoulder injury.

* No. 3 cornerback Isaiah Rutherford (knee) remains out. DJ Warnell Jr. will make his first start at the “Star” DB spot, with Jaydin Young serving as his backup. Gunner Maldonado, who started five of the first six games, was not spotted during warmups.

* Defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea didn’t make the trip. He also sat out last week’s game after getting hurt vs. Colorado. Evan Branch-Haynes and Jacob Kongaika will provide depth behind the trio of Kyon Barrs, Paris Shand and Dion Wilson Jr.

* Wilson wore a face covering during early warmups. The air quality has been rated as unhealthy in the Seattle area this weekend.

* Washington will be without “Husky” DB Dominique Hampton. Veteran safety Asa Turner is expected to slide into the starting lineup with Hampton out.

* Arizona is wearing white shirts, blue pants and white helmets. It’s the first time the Wildcats have worn that combination this season. Washington is wearing purple jerseys, gold pants and gold helmets.

* A higher-than-usual number of no-shows is expected with the Mariners playing their first home playoff game in 21 years. Their ALDS games against the Astros was shown on the Huskey Stadium video board during early warmups.