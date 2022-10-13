Report card: Which Wildcats made the grade during football season's first half?

The first half of Arizona's 2022 football season has been eventful.

The Wildcats are 3-3 heading into Saturday's game against Seattle in Washington. Along the way, they've upset San Diego State at their brand new stadium, faced an SEC team for the first time since 2006, squeaked by the defending FCS national champions ... and struggled against one of the Pac-12's best.

Now, it's time for a progress report.

Here's how the Star's Justin Spears, Michael Lev and Ryan Finley grades the Wildcats halfway through this season:

Coaching

Spears' grade: B

Lev's grade: C+

Finley's grade: B+

Comment: The additions of quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan were big-time pickups, which has opened up the offensive play-calling for coach Jedd Fisch. Arizona averaged 357 yards per game last season, and is averaging 454 this season. However, Arizona's defense has surrendered an average of 430.7 yards per contest, which is worse than the 372.5 mark in 2021. Of note: the Wildcats have yet to come out of a timeout break with 12 or 10 players on the field, which happened on multiple occasions last season.

Quarterbacks

Spears' grade: B

Lev's grade: B

Finley's grade: B

Comment: De Laura became the first Arizona quarterback since Tom Tunnicliffe in 1982 to throw for six touchdowns in a game. He also struggled in losses to Cal and Oregon. Still, the QB has shown that he's coachable. His hesitancy to tuck the ball and run for a first-down pickup or setting up short distance for the next down against Mississippi State was addressed, resulting in de Laura setting a career-high in rushing yards and attempts the following week.

Running backs

Spears' grade: B+

Lev's grade: B+

Finley's grade: B

Comment: Arguably the Wildcats' deepest position group was trimmed after true freshman star Rayshon "Speedy" Luke suffered an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the last month, but the production of veteran Michael Wiley, Florida State transfer D.J. Williams and freshman Jonah Coleman have outweighed the loss. Going back to last season, Wiley has scored a touchdown in nine out of the last 11 games. Williams, who the coaches cited has gotten into better playing shape since transferring in the summer, broke off a 55-yard touchdown run last week against Oregon, the longest run for him since his freshman year at Auburn.

Receivers/tight ends

Spears' grade: A-

Lev's grade: B+

Finley's grade: A-

Comment: The Wildcats may have the top pass-catching corps in the Pac-12. Cowing leads the league in receiving yards and is in the conversation for Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. The UTEP transfer has three 100-plus-yard performances this season, and reached 3,000 career receiving yards, joining Bobby Wade, Dennis Northcutt and Mike Thomas as UA receivers to accomplish that feat. McMillan, the highest-rated recruit in program history, has wowed fans with his acrobatic catches. Dorian Singer scored his first touchdowns as a Wildcat against Colorado. One of the more impressive developments has been the rise of Southern Utah transfer Tanner McLachlan. He has posted 242 receiving yards this season, the most by an Arizona tight end since Rob Gronkowski in 2008.

Offensive line

Spears' grade: C

Lev's grade: B-

Finley's grade: C-

Comment: For Arizona, the offensive line's durability is its best ability. Left tackle Jordan Morgan, left guard Josh Donovan, center Josh Baker, right guard Jonah Savaiinaea and right tackle Paiton Fears have started every game this season. While experienced defensive fronts have bled into Arizona's backfield often, picking up eight sacks, the Wildcats have tailored their offense to get the ball out of de Laura's hands quick enough to avoid pressure. Baker's early-season snapping issues have improved since the start of Pac-12 play.

Defensive line/linebackers

Spears' grade: C-

Lev's grade: C

Finley's grade: C

Comment: Arizona's defense is allowing just over 107 yards per quarter this season — and a huge chunk of it is on the ground. Arizona ranks 11th in the Pac-12 ahead of Colorado — the nation's only winless FBS team — in rushing yards allowed at 228.8 yards per game. Pro Football Focus' lowest-graded defenders with at least 100 snaps this season are linebackers Kolbe Cage, Jerry Roberts and freshman Jacob Manu. The Wildcats also ranked ninth in the Pac-12 in sacks (nine) through six games. Hunter Echols, a transfer from USC, has 3 1/2 of them.

Defensive backs

Spears' grade: C+

Lev's grade: C

Finley's grade: C+

Comment: The Wildcats' passing defense ranks third in the conference with 201.8 passing yards allowed per game. Arizona has already exceeded its takeaway total from last season, but still ranks 10th in the Pac-12 with just two interceptions. Jaxen Turner and Treydan Stukes have the picks.

Special teams

Spears' grade: B

Lev's grade: B-

Finley's grade: B

Comment: Kicker Tyler Loop has made 80% of his field goals this season, but none have come from more than 50 yards. Punter Kyle Ostendorp, who was named to the Ray Guy preseason watch list, is averaging 47.8 yards per punt; he averaged 49.2 last season. Ostendorp has pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line five times in six games.

Extra points

Wiley, who suffered an oblique injury against Oregon last week, won't start against Washington but "will be ready when called upon," Fisch said. Coleman will make his first college start against the Huskies.

UCLA transfer DJ Warnell will start in place of Gunner Maldonado at the "Star" safety spot on Saturday. Said Fisch: "(Warnell) really started to work his way up through special teams. If you look at where his initial impact came, it was his production on special teams. He kept making tackles, gave great effort on kickoff and punt coverage, and now he's been able to show up on the defensive side as well. He should be able to give us a big body and a very good cover guy."

Arizona defensive tackle Tia Savea is doubtful to play this week. Savea, another transfer from UCLA, exited the Colorado game with an ankle injury. "I'd be surprised if he could play," Fisch said.