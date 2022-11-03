'Speedy' Luke likely to return Saturday, Jedd Fisch says; expect Utah's Cam Rising to play

"Speedy" is back. Maybe.

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch revealed Thursday that freshman running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke "should be good to go" Saturday, when the Wildcats take on No. 12 Utah in Salt Lake City.

How much Luke plays on Saturday remains uncertain.

Luke, a 5-foot-9-inch speedster from Los Angeles, suffered an ankle injury that required surgery in Arizona’s Sept. 17 win over North Dakota State. He has missed the last five games.

Luke could’ve preserved his freshman season since NCAA rules permit players to participate in a maximum of four games before redshirting. Luke had six carries for 44 yards in three games before his ankle injury.

“There was zero conversation regarding that,” Fisch said during his news conference on Thursday. “He wants to play, so we’ll see how the game goes. Him being available and him playing are two different things. We’ll have to see what that looks like, but he’s available and full-go.”

If Luke plays at Utah, he’ll bolster Arizona’s depth chart and complement Michael Wiley, transfer D.J. Williams and freshman Jonah Coleman, who missed most of the loss to USC with a “soft tissue” injury but is expected to play on Saturday.

“Two things: pure speed — and there’s no doubt about that,” Fisch said of Luke. “And two: he’s got a really good feel as a runner, on the ‘C’ holes, cuts — he’s not one of those guys who takes the ball to the perimeter and bounces runs. He can run downhill, catch the ball, has very good vision and he’s a one-cut runner.”

T-Mac makes Freshman of the Year watch list

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list, a national accolade given to the top freshman of the season. The award was first given to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2019.

McMillan, who is the highest-rated recruit in program history, has 31 catches for 532 yards and six touchdowns this season, along with two Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors following standout performances against Colorado and Washington.

Fisch expects Rising to play

Who will start at quarterback for Utah this week? Cameron Rising? Bryson Barnes?

“I would expect Cameron Rising to play,” Fisch said.

Rising was a game-time scratch for a left knee injury in the Utes’ 21-17 win over Washington State last week. Barnes completed 17 of 27 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in Utah’s triumph.

Rising and Fisch have known each other for five years, when Fisch was an offensive coordinator at UCLA and Rising was a star quarterback at Newbury Park High School in Southern California.

“I remember meeting with him in 2017 at UCLA and talking to him about coming to play for us at UCLA. … I’ve always thought of him as a very good quarterback, athletic quarterback, and is certainly able to make plays with his feet,” Fisch said. “Did a great job against San Diego State a year ago and that’s when he showed back up.

Both Fisch and Rising took different paths after the 2017 season, with Fisch assistant coaching for the L.A. Rams and New England Patriots, while Rising went to Texas before transferring to Utah and sprouting into a star in a conference littered with star quarterbacks.

Taking over the starting quarterback role in 2021, Rising passed for 2,493 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, leading the Utes to a Rose Bowl appearance. This season, Rising has completed 69% of his passes for 1,855 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also had six rushing touchdowns during the entire month of October.

“Cameron is big and tall and an NFL prototype in terms of his ability to run and throw — and his ability to lead,” Fisch said.