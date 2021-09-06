Steve Kerr to be honorary captain for Arizona football's home opener Saturday

Legendary former Wildcat Steve Kerr returns to Tucson this weekend.

The ex-Arizona basketball star will serve as an honorary captain for UA football's home opener against San Diego State this Saturday.

Add Arizona Football Honorary Captain to the list. @SteveKerr will be the first honorary captain of the @CoachJeddFisch era when the Cats take on San Diego State this Saturday at 7:00 PM MST! Be sure to be there! #ItsPersonal #BearDown pic.twitter.com/9vdjxJ3Vic — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 7, 2021

Kerr's return also points toward him being in attendance for the Lute Olson public tribute on Sunday. The memorial service at 11:30 a.m. in McKale Center will include speeches from many of Olson's former players at Arizona during his time in Tucson.