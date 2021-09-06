 Skip to main content
Steve Kerr to be honorary captain for Arizona football's home opener Saturday
editor's pick featured
Arizona Wildcats Football

080821-tuc-spt-hansensundaynotes1-p1

United States assistant coach Steve Kerr, right, celebrates with players after their win over France in the gold-medal game.

 Eric Gay, Associated Press

Legendary former Wildcat Steve Kerr returns to Tucson this weekend. 

The ex-Arizona basketball star will serve as an honorary captain for UA football's home opener against San Diego State this Saturday. 

Kerr's return also points toward him being in attendance for the Lute Olson public tribute on Sunday. The memorial service at 11:30 a.m. in McKale Center will include speeches from many of Olson's former players at Arizona during his time in Tucson.

Kerr played under Olson at Arizona from 1983-88, helping the Wildcats reach their first of four Final Fours in the Olson era during the '87-'88 season. 

He is now an eight-time NBA Champion, five titles as a player with the Chicago Bulls (3) and San Antonio Spurs (2) and three while coaching the Golden State Warriors.

As an honorary captain at the UA football game, Kerr is expected to walk up with the team during the pregame coin toss. The Wildcats take on San Diego State this Saturday at 7 p.m. from Arizona Stadium. 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

