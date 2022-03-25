Super Bowl champ Sean McVay: Jedd Fisch’s program at UA is ‘being built the right way’

Arizona never stopped playing hard in Year 1 under Fisch, and the Wildcats were competitive well into the second half in most of the games they played.

“You talk about all the skills and the traits that you want from a leader, Jedd has that,” McVay said. “What is a leader? There’s a lot of different topics and different things that you can talk about. But for us as coaches, in its simplest form, a great leader really does two things: He makes every person he’s around better and every situation he’s a part of better. ... That’s exactly what Jedd does.

“I’m really excited to see what this program does and how they’re going to continue to take off under his guidance and leadership.”

After about three minutes, McVay offered a segue into what he really came to Tucson to do:

“Guys are looking at me like, ‘All right, let’s talk some freaking football now.’”

McVay then launched into a monologue that was all about ball. The main points included:

Everything starts with the players, with an emphasis on what they’re capable of doing (as opposed to what they aren’t). The quarterback sits atop that hierarchy.