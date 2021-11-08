Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

After taking two days to reflect on Arizona's skid-snapping win over the Cal Golden Bears, UA head coach Jedd Fisch addressed the Wildcats' first triumph in 763 days — a 20-game streak that stretched across two seasons.
Quarterback Will Plummer exited Saturday's game "about three or four times" for shoulder and hand injuries, and is expected to be limited this week as the Wildcats prepare for the Utah Utes for Senior Day.
Fisch discussed the plan for Plummer this week, Arizona's win over Cal and delivering game balls, among other topics, during his news conference on Monday.
Reviewing the film
Jedd Fisch after watching the film of Arizona’s win over Cal: pic.twitter.com/w574Ttow2h— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 8, 2021
Receiving a game ball
“It’s something I’ll never forget.” — @CoachJeddFisch on receiving a game ball from @stanb14_sb after Arizona’s win over Cal pic.twitter.com/TWQRlXEMko— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 8, 2021
Late penalties vs. Cal
Jedd Fisch on the late back-to-back unsportsmanlike penalties against Cal: pic.twitter.com/xz5GqjeaPc— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 8, 2021
Plummer's status
Jedd Fisch says QB Will Plummer, who exited the Cal game a few times for injury, will not participate in Arizona’s first practice. “His body took some hits. … He’s just tough as nails.” pic.twitter.com/GsN3lS3TfT— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 8, 2021
Experiencing fans storming the field
Jedd Fisch says Saturday was the first time he’s experienced fans rush the field. “They deserved it. 763 days, that’s a long time. … As we continue to build this program up, hopefully the fans will be rushing the field for championships rather than just for a win.” pic.twitter.com/G5yxqp0KC7— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 8, 2021
