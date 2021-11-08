 Skip to main content
Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch watches a replay during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Chris Coduto

After taking two days to reflect on Arizona's skid-snapping win over the Cal Golden Bears, UA head coach Jedd Fisch addressed the Wildcats' first triumph in 763 days — a 20-game streak that stretched across two seasons. 

Quarterback Will Plummer exited Saturday's game "about three or four times" for shoulder and hand injuries, and is expected to be limited this week as the Wildcats prepare for the Utah Utes for Senior Day. 

Fisch discussed the plan for Plummer this week, Arizona's win over Cal and delivering game balls, among other topics, during his news conference on Monday. 

Reviewing the film

Receiving a game ball

Late penalties vs. Cal

Plummer's status

Experiencing fans storming the field

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

