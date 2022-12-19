WR Dorian Singer becomes third former Arizona starter to transfer to USC

Another former Arizona starter is headed to USC.

Receiver Dorian Singer – a second-team All-Pac-12 selection after leading the conference in receiving yards – announced Monday that he’s transferring to USC.

Singer is the third UA transfer to commit to the Trojans, joining defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and Christian Roland-Wallace. Barrs and Roland-Wallace are from Southern California. Singer is from Saint Paul, Minnesota, and spent his senior year in Phoenix.

Transferring to USC gives Singer the opportunity to play with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, who, like Singer, has two more years of eligibility.

Singer, who came to Arizona as a walk-on, had a breakout sophomore season. He caught 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns. Singer’s 16.7-yard average per catch was the highest among Pac-12 players with 60-plus receptions. His 2022 game log included a seven-catch, 141-yard, three-touchdown performance vs. USC on Oct. 29.

The Wildcats and Trojans are scheduled to face each other in Los Angeles sometime next season, USC’s last in the Pac-12 before it moves to the Big Ten.

In other portal news, two more former Wildcats are transferring to UMass.

Receiver Anthony Simpson and linebacker/defensive end Tyler Martin announced Monday that they’re joining defensive lineman JB Brown as members of the Minutemen.

Simpson and Martin are from the Northeast. Simpson was a late add to Arizona’s 2021 signing class, while Martin was part of the ’22 class. UMass is coached by Don Brown, who spent the ’21 season as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator.

Simpson appeared in 11 games this past season, playing mostly on special teams. He averaged 19.0 yards per kickoff return while catching four passes for 56 yards.