Hansen's Sunday Notebook: In uncertain times, Pima College coach Chad Harrison splits time between hospital and track

Harrison works in the medical industry for eight hours a day. He begins what is routinely a six-hour day as PCC’s track coach late each afternoon.

“I’m not a big sleeper,” he says. “I can get by on five or six hours a night. It has enabled me to recruit each day, using Zoom, social media, every platform possible. We’ve got all of our kids training on their own. As you might guess, I’m very eager to see everyone in person and get going when our facility reopens.”

If the 10 Maricopa County schools decide to shut down sports for the 2020-21 season, including spring sports, it should not affect Harrison’s first season as PCC’s track coach.

“We do not schedule dual meets against the (ACCAC schools). We compete in invitationals at all levels, including at the UA. Building a schedule is doable. Our goal is to qualify our athletes for the regionals and nationals. Our highest goal is to get our kids exposure, get them a scholarship to a four-year school and to get a higher education. All of that remains on the table.”

Harrison should know. He has coached eight NJCAA national champions and 21 All-Americans in his decade as an assistant under former head coach Greg Wenneborg.