International experience gives Wildcats freshman Angela Baron an edge

Though she arrived on campus Aug. 23, UA freshman Angela Baron is well prepared to make an impact for the Wildcats’ soccer team.

The 18-year-old center back from Keller, Texas, has started the Wildcats' last two matches. She has attempted three shots, with two of them on goals, while playing a total of 180 minutes.

Baron and the Wildcats now face the toughest match of their young season. They'll take on 10th-ranked Pepperdine on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium. Since starting its season 2-0, Arizona has forged ties with Nebraska and UAB and lost to Grand Canyon.

Baron was a two-time first team all-district honoree at Keller High School. But it's her international experience that may give her an edge. Baron played center back for Colombia at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, advancing to the round of 16 before losing to Brazil on Aug. 20. Before that, she took part in the Copa America Femenina.

The international competition delayed her college arrival. Baron arrived on campus three days after Colombia's loss and made her UA debut Sept. 1, playing all 90 minutes in a 1-0 loss to Grand Canyon. She played every minute of last Sunday's 2-2 draw with UAB, too.

Baron, whose mother is Colombian, said she "learned a lot from playing in both tournaments" — including what it meant to live the committed lifestyle of a professional soccer player. She will try to learn the skills she gained during the upcoming college season.

While Baron was a highly touted prospect due to her talents on the pitch, it's her intangibles that she believes will propel her towards success in Tucson. She is a vocal leader on and off the field, and says she has the ability to quell her nerves under intense pressure. You can credit her international playing experience for that.

The Wildcats' goals are simpler. They finished 5-13 in Becca Moros' first season as coach. Baron said that while "winning a NCAA title is any player’s dream, our first step would be to play well in the Pac-12 and qualify" for the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats will open Pac-12 play Sept. 23 at Utah.

Baron praised the program’s welcoming environment, saying her teammates have been welcoming and also trusting in her game since she arrived on campus three weeks ago.

As for Baron’s international game, it will have to be put on ice until the Wildcats’ season wraps up in November. However, if you tune in to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, there's a chance you'll see Baron representing her mother's home country.

