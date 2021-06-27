Reliving the 2020-21 sports year: Football coach Jedd Fisch has hit the ground running

His successor as Arizona’s head coach, Caitlin Lowe, was along for the ride in all aspects as a softball player and coach. Lowe played under Candrea at Arizona from 2004-07, earning All-American honors as a star outfielder and finishing her career as Arizona’s record-holder for stolen bases. She was also a part of the 2008 Team USA club in the Beijing Olympics.

“If I would have come in cold from somewhere else, I think I would have felt that way,” Lowe said. “But just growing in this program, growing with him, it’s not how I am supposed to feel. He’s taught me so much about being my best self and what that means. He’s also let me go and let me be me within this program. He’s not a micromanager so when he hires someone it’s, ‘You do what you’re good at and we will shine as a team.’ He’s let me have my own personality in this program already to where I feel like it was an easier transition.”