Arizona-Mexico exhibition provides special moment for Palacios sisters

Arizona’s Sharlize Palacios had never been able to play with her sister, Sashel, whose final season at Arizona State was 2017.

The sisters often tease their parents about the age gap.

“I’m like, ‘You guys didn’t plan it right; we’re not close enough to play with each other,’” Sharlize Palacios said.

That changed Saturday, when Sharlize’s No. 8 Wildcats hosted Sashel and the Mexican National Team in an exhibition as part of the Bear Down Fiesta at Hillenbrand Stadium.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment,” Sharlize Palacios said. “We’ve never played against each other. If you count backyard baseball, we have and I killed her. Don’t let her tell you anything different. But no, in a real game, I haven’t.”

The two were born to be catchers, just like their father, Kiko, who was drafted in the 54th round of 1993 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. With those family ties, Sharlize never had much of a choice but to be behind the plate — just like Sashel and her younger brother, Sabian, a catcher in the high school class of 2024.