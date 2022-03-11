Tanya Hughes says Pac-12 Hall of Honor induction comes at a perfect time

Friday was also a moment to reflect on Hughes’ illustrious career on and off the track. A Lexington Park, Maryland, native, Hughes was recruited to the UA by longtime assistant coach Bob Myers, who returned to the Wildcats’ track and field program as a volunteer assistant in 2012. Considered one of the top high jumpers in 1991, Hughes chose Arizona over offers from Illinois, Florida, Texas and Stanford. Myers was her reason why.

“We have a strong tradition of track and field. We just had it and Bob is one of the best, so everything I was able to accomplish was a tribute to his work. We had amazing trainers and a great set of folks that kept me healthy,” she said.

At Arizona, Hughes was a seven-time All-American in both the indoor and outdoor seasons, and won the high jump championship at the 1993 World University Games. Hughes also brought home three straight high jump titles in the Pac-10 championships and NCAA women's outdoor high jump championships from 1991-93. She was also a member of Arizona’s student-athlete advisory committee, which sparked her passion for assisting and empowering women athletes. Aside from her role as a coach and advisor, Hughes is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Institute for Sport and Social Justice in Orlando.