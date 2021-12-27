Boise State out of Arizona Bowl due to COVID-19 issues; fate of Friday's game is TBD

If the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl happens this week, it won't involve Boise State.

The Broncos were forced to withdraw from Friday's scheduled game at Arizona Stadium because of COVID-19 issues.

Dave Portnoy, the founder and president of Barstool Sports, tweeted Monday afternoon that Boise State is unable to participate. He said the Arizona Bowl is "actively looking for a replacement" to face Central Michigan — which also could be a candidate to play in the Sun Bowl.

Sports Illustrated reported earlier Monday that Boise State was working to determine if it had enough players to participate in the Arizona Bowl.

Boise media reported that the Broncos had some positive cases but that no decision had been made about the Arizona Bowl as of late Monday morning. Boise State was scheduled to fly to Tucson on Tuesday. The Broncos began testing procedures Sunday, and those continued Monday.