Boise State out of Arizona Bowl due to COVID-19 issues; fate of Friday's game is TBD

If the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl happens this week, it won't involve Boise State.
The Broncos were forced to withdraw from Friday's scheduled game at Arizona Stadium because of COVID-19 issues.
Dave Portnoy, the founder and president of Barstool Sports, tweeted Monday afternoon that Boise State is unable to participate. He said the Arizona Bowl is "actively looking for a replacement" to face Central Michigan — which also could be a candidate to play in the Sun Bowl.
Sports Illustrated reported earlier Monday that Boise State was working to determine if it had enough players to participate in the Arizona Bowl.
Boise media reported that the Broncos had some positive cases but that no decision had been made about the Arizona Bowl as of late Monday morning. Boise State was scheduled to fly to Tucson on Tuesday. The Broncos began testing procedures Sunday, and those continued Monday.
CMU arrived in Tucson on Sunday. Multiple media outlets reported that if Boise State can’t play this week, CMU would be considered as a replacement for the Sun Bowl, which lost Miami because of COVID-19 protocols. Washington State is in El Paso seeking an opponent for the Sun Bowl, which is also scheduled for Friday.
El Paso is about a four-hour drive from Tucson, making the Chippewas a logical replacement. But several contracts would have to be reworked in short order for that change to be made.
The Arizona Bowl is in its seventh season and its first with Barstool Sports as its sponsor.
Three bowl games have been canceled because of COVID-19 issues, and the Gator Bowl had to scramble to find a replacement for Texas A&M.
