No. 12 Arizona (3-1) takes on No. 3 UConn (4-0) at McKale Center at Alkeme Arena. Follow along with updates on the game and the scene around it by the Star's Bruce Pascoe and Michael Lev:
Arizona stays on top to beat No. 3 UConn 85-79
Arizona veterans Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov led the Wildcats to their most significant win of the early season, and one that may help them on Selection Sunday.
The 12th ranked Wildcats beat third-ranked UConn 85-79, with Kharchenkov collecting 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists while Krivas had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Three other UA players scored in double digits: Caleb Holt had 19 points and six rebounds, Derek Dixon had 19 points while making 4 of 9 3-pointers and JJ Mandaquit had 11 points and three assists.
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Mandaquit was starting his second game of the season while UA again went with a smaller lineup without power forward RJ Godfrey, who remained ineligible by the NCAA despite a court order for UA to certify him under it rules.
Arizona shot 50% from the field and held UConn to 32.8% while outrebounding the Huskies 37-36. The Wildcats had out rebounded the Huskies 24-11 in the first half but lost their edge on the glass in the second half of what became a tighter game.
Nevertheless, UA led throughout the game, and by up to 20 points early in the second half. The win gave the Wildcats a sweep of their two-game series with the Huskies, after they also won 71-67 last season on the UConn campus.
Kharchenkov energy
9:28 p.m.: While playing all but a minute so far Wednesday, Ivan Kharchenkov still has enough energy for some typically demonstrative gestures toward the UA student section after he stole a ball from UConn with just under two minutes to go.
Arizona held a 79-69 lead at that point.
Wildcats keeping ahead
9:21 p.m.: Arizona took a 75-64 lead into the final media timeout of the game, with 3:54 left.
The Wildcats have led throughout the game so far and by up to 20 points, though their lead was cut to eight points three times earlier in the second half.
Dixon hits fourth 3-pointer
9:04 p.m.: UA guard Derek Dixon hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game to give theWildcats a 67-54 lead with just over eight minutes to go.
Dixon's four 3s tie the most he's had so far this season, and with the most efficiency. He was 4 for 12 from 3-point range in Arizona's season opener against UCLA and 4 for 9 so far Wednesday.
UConn cuts it to 12
A three-point play from Colben Andrew and a 3-pointer from Braylon Mullins helped UConn shave four points off UA's lead between the first and second media timeouts of the second half.
UA held a 60-48 with 11:34 left in the game.
Mullins, who hit probably the most memorable shot in last season's NCAA Tournament with a 35-foot buzzer beater that put UConn past Duke and into the Final Four last season, is 5 for 11 from beyond the arc -- but his teammates are a combined 1 for 10.
It's gettin' chippy
8:33 p.m. Officials reviewed a play where Ivan Kharchenkov hit the floor under the basket to see if it was a flagrant, then called the flagrant against UConn's Silas Demary.
However, Arizona's Motiejus Krivas was assessed a technical at the same time for throwing the ball, making the sequence a wash.
Kharchenkov hit both free throws he was given as a result of Demary's flagrant fouls, while UConn's Braylon Mullins hit two free throws the Huskies were awarded because of Krivas' technical.
UA led 53-37 after Mullins hit his free throws with 17:01 left.
-- Bruce Pascoe
Frisbee dog entertainment
8:20 p.m.: Arizona brought out a frisbee dog with apparently unlimited energy for halftime entertainment.
The dog jumped all around it handler to catch frisbees, then ventured up to 40 feet to catch frisbees thrown from the half court line, sometimes kicking its legs together in the air while chomping on the plastic discs.
-- Bruce Pascoe
Halftime: No 12 Wildcats dominating No. 3 Huskies
Ivan Kharchenkov and the Arizona Wildcats are putting on a show.
Kharchenkov has 14 points and five assists as No. 12 Arizona leads No. 3 UConn 47-29 at halftime.
Kharchenkov has made 6 of 7 shots from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and also has three rebounds.
Derek Dixon and Caleb Holt also have scored in double figures with 11 points apiece. Motiejus Krivas has eight points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Braylon Mullins and Silas Demary Jr. have 10 points apiece for UConn.
Arizona is outshooting UConn 57% to 34% and dominating the Huskies on the boards (24-11).
— Michael Lev
UA nearly doubling up UConn; Mandaquit back
Arizona is nearly doubling up UConn with 3:51 left in the first half.
The Wildcats have led from the outset and hold a 38-20 advantage.
Ivan Kharchenkov and Derek Dixon have 11 points apiece. Kharchenkov has shot 5 of 6 from the floor and has a team-high four assists.
UA guard JJ Mandaquit left the game briefly with what appeared to be a turned left ankle. He has since returned to the lineup and appears none the worse for wear.
— Michael Lev
UA still up big; Mandaquit banged up
Arizona continues to hold a sizable lead over UConn.
The Wildcats are up 31-13 at the third media timeout (7:20).
The news isn’t all good, however.
UA guard JJ Mandaquit had to leave the game at the 9:17 mark after colliding with two Huskies on a drive into the lane.
Mandaquit appeared to have injured his lower left leg. He was helped to the locker room but has since returned to the court.
Ivan Kharchenkov and Derek Dixon have 11 points apiece for the Wildcats.
— Michael Lev
Kharchenkov making plays as UA expands lead
7:38 p.m.: The lead has grown.
The Wildcats are on fire.
The Huskies are all of sorts.
Arizona has expanded its lead to 22-7 at the second media timeout (11:47).
Ivan Kharchnenkov has a game-high nine points on 4-of-4 shooting, plus a pair of assists.
Derek Dixon has eight points, including a pair of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.
The Huskies have made just 2 of 13 shots from the field, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range.
Arizona also has a 13-4 edge on the boards.
— Michael Lev
Wildcats off to a sizzling start
7:26 p.m.: Arizona is threatening to run UConn out of the gym.
The Wildcats lead the Huskies 10-3 at the first media timeout (15:30).
Arizona raced to an 8-0 lead to the delight of a sellout crowd at McKale Center that remained on its feet throughout the action.
Ivan Kharchenkov has five of the Wildcats’ 10 points so far.
UConn has made only 1 of 9 shots from the field.
— Michael Lev
Arizona starting lineup sans RJ Godfrey
7:06 p.m.: With RJ Godfrey still deemed ineligible by the NCAA despite a favorable court ruling Tuesday, Arizona is trotting out the same starting five for UConn that it did for Auburn last Friday:
G Caleb Holt
G Derek Dixon
G JJ Mandaquit
F Ivan Kharchenkov
C Motiejus Krivas
UConn’s starters:
G Silas Demary Jr.
G Braylon Mullins
F Colben Landrew
F Jayden Ross
C Na’jai Hines
— Michael Lev
ZonaZoo welcomes Dan Hurley to Tucson
6:46 p.m.: Every student in the ZonaZoo section for Arizona men’s basketball games receives a cheat sheet called “Zoology 101.”
It provides ... how should we put this ... “background information” on key members of the opposition. For example, here’s the Zoology 101 report on UConn coach Dan Hurley (posted aside some uncomplimentary of Bobby’s bro):
“This man coaches 40 minutes of basketball like he’s fighting for custody. Hurley got a $25K fine for arguing with a referee, received a technical that he blamed on his assistant and got EJECTED with ONE SECOND LEFT. Clearly bro needs anger management, not another timeout. Two nattys later and still can’t win an argument with a referee.”
— Michael Lev
Godfrey attorney to seek contempt order against NCAA
6:25 p.m.: Tucson-based attorney Ali Farhang said he is currently writing an emergency motion to receive a contempt of court order against the NCAA.
Farhang said the NCAA is engaging in "bullying threats and coercion" against Arizona by saying Godfrey is ineligible. Farhang forwarded an email from NCAA outside counsel in which it said Godfrey isn't eligible, that he remains in the stalled Georgia five-for-five case and that Pima County Superior Court is the same court that denied relief for UA football players.
Farhang quoted the NCAA outside counsel as follows:
"Despite his forum-shopping attempts, Godfrey remains a plaintiff in another case he chose to bring against the NCAA in Georgia...The Georgia case remains on appeal, and the appellate court granted the NCAA’s motion for a stay of injunction pending appeal, restoring the status quo under which Godfrey is ineligible. In other words, in the only court proceeding to which the NCAA is a party, Godfrey’s request for relief has been denied.
"Moreover, the NCAA has already been a party to—and prevailed in—a lawsuit in the Arizona Superior Court for Pima County, the same court where Godfrey’s suit against the University of Arizona is pending. The lawsuit against the NCAA was premised upon the same legal theory, brought by several former student-athletes similarly situated to Mr. Godfrey, prosecuted by the same lead counsel, and sought an injunction compelling they be deemed eligible. ...The Arizona Court of Appeals likewise found that the student-athletes inHarris did not show a likelihood of success on the merits of their claims."
Farhang said the NCAA counsel's claims about the Georgia and UA football cases are "incorrect, disingenuous and irrelevant, and their other assertions are nothing short of the rantings of a petulant child."
The NCAA counsel also wrote, according to Farhang, that "because Godfrey has exhausted his eligibility and the Age-Based Eligibility Rule does not apply to him, there is no basis for reinstatement or any other eligibility relief for the NCAA to consider. If Arizona permits Godfrey to compete, it does so at its own risk."
While including the NCAA counsel response in an email to several Tucson reporters, Farhang fired back.
"The attorney for the NCAA is essentially saying by bullying threats and coercion that the University must ignore a court order or else feel their wrath," Farhang said. "Their response is 100% directed to rule 12.6 and mentions nothing about any other issue.
"They had a chance to intervene in the case and declined. Instead of arguing the issues on the merits they chose to cower behind late day emails from their big firm lawyers in an email. Their communication is a slap in the face of the court. We shall be seeking a contempt order at the courts earliest convenience."
In a text message to Tucson reporters, Farhang added that UA has been on its side, even though UA was the party ordered to certify Godfrey.
"The university has been great and supportive and being placed in an impossible position by the NCAA," Farhang said. "We will continue to fight for RJ and his right to be eligible and compete.
UA 'deeply disappointed' in NCAA's Godfrey decision
6:08 p.m. Arizona issued a statement saying the NCAA has not cleared forward RJ Godfrey, despite the temporary restraining order he received in Pima County Superior Court requiring UA to certify him.
"They informed us today that their position is that RJ `is not eligible to compete in NCAA Division I basketball and is not entitled to, or subject to, any relief from the court as against the NCAA,' " UA's statement said. "We are deeply disappointed with this decision and are currently assessing our next course of action. We stand firmly behind our student-athlete."
Godfrey still ineligible
6:04 p.m.: Arizona power forward RJ Godfrey is not warming up for the Wildcats' game with UConn on Wednesday, indicating he won't play against the third-ranked Huskies.
UA has said it complied with a court order to certify his eligibility, and that it has already sent in an application for reinstatement to the NCAA over his two other since-restituted eligibility issues: Playing in a seniors-only all-star game during the Final Four and receiving benefits from an agent.
If UA has certified him on all ends, the NCAA likely has not certified him as eligible on its end. The NCAA has not responded to multiple requests from the Star about Godfrey.
How Arizona and UConn match up
The series: Arizona beat UConn 71-67 in Storrs early last season and has won the past three games in the series, including a 73-58 win at McKale Center in 2017-18 and a 76-72 game in Harford, Conn., in 2018-19. But the Huskies won the first five games and still lead 5-3 overall.
Read the full scouting report here.
RJ Godfrey won court order allowing eligibility
Godfrey won a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on Tuesday in Pima County Superior Court, requiring UA to certify him as eligible under the exact wording of NCAA Bylaw 12.6.
Bylaw 12.6 is the NCAA's new eligibility rule, allowing players five seasons of eligibility starting with their entrance to college or 19th birthday. It does not have an exclusion for players such as Godfrey who graduated in the high school class of 2022, though the NCAA has made other statements saying players in that class have exhausted their eligibility if they played four seasons before the new rule went into effect in June.
Read the full story here.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe