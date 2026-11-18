Farhang quoted the NCAA outside counsel as follows:

"Despite his forum-shopping attempts, Godfrey remains a plaintiff in another case he chose to bring against the NCAA in Georgia...The Georgia case remains on appeal, and the appellate court granted the NCAA’s motion for a stay of injunction pending appeal, restoring the status quo under which Godfrey is ineligible. In other words, in the only court proceeding to which the NCAA is a party, Godfrey’s request for relief has been denied.

"Moreover, the NCAA has already been a party to—and prevailed in—a lawsuit in the Arizona Superior Court for Pima County, the same court where Godfrey’s suit against the University of Arizona is pending. The lawsuit against the NCAA was premised upon the same legal theory, brought by several former student-athletes similarly situated to Mr. Godfrey, prosecuted by the same lead counsel, and sought an injunction compelling they be deemed eligible. ...The Arizona Court of Appeals likewise found that the student-athletes inHarris did not show a likelihood of success on the merits of their claims."

Farhang said the NCAA counsel's claims about the Georgia and UA football cases are "incorrect, disingenuous and irrelevant, and their other assertions are nothing short of the rantings of a petulant child."

The NCAA counsel also wrote, according to Farhang, that "because Godfrey has exhausted his eligibility and the Age-Based Eligibility Rule does not apply to him, there is no basis for reinstatement or any other eligibility relief for the NCAA to consider. If Arizona permits Godfrey to compete, it does so at its own risk."

While including the NCAA counsel response in an email to several Tucson reporters, Farhang fired back.