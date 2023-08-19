ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – Despite facing the toughest test yet of their three-game exhibition swing, the Arizona Wildcats beat the Lebanon national team 85-71 on Saturday at Etihad Arena.

Lebanon slowed down the Wildcats’ offense much more than in Arizona’s wins over Israel Select and the UAE Select. After three quarters, Arizona shot just 41.4% from the field and scored just 64 points after averaging 124.5 points in its first two games.

Lebanon cut UA’s lead to 76-67, with the largely pro-Lebanon crowd getting louder, but Keshad Johnson later hit a 3-pointer with 1:49 left to give UA at 81-67 lead and the Wildcats led by double digits the rest of the way.

But the Wildcats made up for it on defense, holding Lebanon to 41.55 shooting through three quarters and scoring 26 points off 13 Lebanon turnovers at that point.

At halftime, Pelle Larsson had nine points and four rebounds to lead the Wildcats, who shot only 36.6% but held Lebanon to 37%. Former Villanova center Omari Spellman led Lebanon with 11 points and five rebounds.

The Wildcats took an 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter while 3-pointers from Kylan Boswell and Larsson early in the second quarter put the Wildcats up by double digits.

Arizona led 42-28 at halftime and 64-45 at the end of the third quarter, despite two straight 3-pointers from Lebanon's Hayk Gyokchyan.

The game is Lebanon’s third of three games at Etihad Arena to warm up for the FIBA World Cup. Ranked No. 43 in FIBA world rankings, Lebanon will open World Cup play on Friday in Indonesia against Latvia.

After Saturday's game, the Wildcats are scheduled to make the long trip home to Tucson all day Sunday, in time for the start of fall semester classes on Monday.