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The Pac-12 bowl selection process in 2026 treats the former conference as if it never imploded, grouping the 12 legacy schools together just as it did the previous two years. Meanwhile, the new Pac-12 teams have separate postseason arrangements. To simplify the situation, we have split the 18 teams into two groups: Pac-12 legacy bowls and Pac-12 new bowls. Washington State and Oregon State are part of the legacy bowl process with the exception of the Poinsettia Bowl, where they would compete as a new Pac-12 team. Bowl projections will be published on the Hotline each week through the regular season.

Washington began September as a playoff dark horse and ended the month just hoping to make its bowl math work.

When does a 3-1 record feel like 1-3?

When the lone loss reinforces all the concerns and exposes all the vulnerabilities present during the three victories.

The Huskies looked wobbly in the opener, when they needed a strong fourth quarter to pull away from Washington State.

They flopped and flailed in Week 2, narrowly avoiding a loss to Utah State.

Their demolition of Eastern Washington offered nothing but false hope.

Then came Minnesota, mighty Minnesota, which hadn’t won a road game in 22 months or been a factor in the Big Ten since the pre-COVID era.

The 12.5-point underdogs administered a beatdown far worse than the 27-24 score suggested.

The Huskies could not tackle or block — other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play? — and they were astoundingly inept on third down, along with second down and first down.