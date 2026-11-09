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What was unofficially official weeks ago became officially official on Monday, as the College Football Playoff announced it had secured an expansion agreement with ESPN.

The 24-team field is coming next season whether fans want it or not. (The majority do not.)

That means the CFP will have expanded from four teams to 24 teams within a five-year span — mind-bending math courtesy of a leaderless, visionless sport in which executives protect their terrain and consequences receive no respect.

Three key details that have been previously reported but are worth repeating:

1. The conference championship games are being eliminated to make room for the extra playoff rounds — and because they have no competitive value with a 24-team field.

2. The deal with ESPN does not flood the system with more cash. Expansion is effectively a break-even proposition, with the $340 million annual influx for the new broadcast inventory (according to ESPN) offset by the loss of revenue from the championship games.

3. The 24-team field will feature automatic bids for the champions of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC, plus the top-ranked team from the Group of Six. (Each conference will determine its winner in the absence of championship games.) There will be 19 at-large spots chosen by the selection committee.

"Opening the playoff to more programs, more student-athletes and more fan bases across the country is great for college football," Mark Keenum, chair of the CFP board and president of Mississippi State, said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing this expanded format come to life next season.”