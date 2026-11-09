What was unofficially official weeks ago became officially official on Monday, as the College Football Playoff announced it had secured an expansion agreement with ESPN.
The 24-team field is coming next season whether fans want it or not. (The majority do not.)
That means the CFP will have expanded from four teams to 24 teams within a five-year span — mind-bending math courtesy of a leaderless, visionless sport in which executives protect their terrain and consequences receive no respect.
Three key details that have been previously reported but are worth repeating:
1. The conference championship games are being eliminated to make room for the extra playoff rounds — and because they have no competitive value with a 24-team field.
2. The deal with ESPN does not flood the system with more cash. Expansion is effectively a break-even proposition, with the $340 million annual influx for the new broadcast inventory (according to ESPN) offset by the loss of revenue from the championship games.
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3. The 24-team field will feature automatic bids for the champions of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC, plus the top-ranked team from the Group of Six. (Each conference will determine its winner in the absence of championship games.) There will be 19 at-large spots chosen by the selection committee.
"Opening the playoff to more programs, more student-athletes and more fan bases across the country is great for college football," Mark Keenum, chair of the CFP board and president of Mississippi State, said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing this expanded format come to life next season.”
The expanded playoff carries unknown consequences for the regular season. Will interest in marquee matchups diminish given that three- and four-loss teams will make the playoff every year?
The ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC have agreed to implement scheduling standards, requiring all teams to play at least one non-conference game against another Power Four team (or Notre Dame).
Whether that sparks the creation of must-see September games — as Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti has predicted — remains uncertain. Coaches could look for the easiest matchups they can find.
(The math to CFP qualification is fairly simple: Win your three non-conference games, finish 6-3 in league play and the 9-3 overall mark should be good enough for an invitation.)
Also unknown: What happens to the bowl games?
"No decisions have been made at this time," ESPN senior vice president Nick Dawson told reporters on a teleconference.
"We were obviously waiting for this process to play itself out first, then we'll quickly kind of turn our attention to assessing what the rest of the college football postseason can look like moving forward. We certainly feel there remains a need for postseason opportunities for teams."
Keep in mind: Motivation for doubling the size of the playoff field is not rooted in dissatisfaction with the 12-team format that began in 2024 and has proven quite popular.
Instead, campus officials are desperate to generate a return on investment for constituents who are funding rosters through NIL contributions. With its increased access, the 24-team field essentially serves as a reward for donors.
In other words: To keep the money flowing, the schools are willing to risk undermining interest in the regular season, which has been the sport's lifeblood for eternity.
"Time will tell, right?" Dawson said when asked about the popularity of the regular season with a 24-team playoff.
"Ultimately, I think a lot of the responsibility here will ultimately fall back to the schools and coaches. As they treat the regular season as 12 important games moving forward, I don't think we'll see a lot of dip in terms of fan passion for college football."
The expanded playoff is part of a revised competition calendar. Starting next fall, every season will have two bye weeks.
Here's a look at the 2027 regular season and CFP schedule:
Aug. 28: What had been termed Week 0 will become the official start of the season for all teams, meaning the Saturday of Labor Day weekend becomes the second week.
Nov. 27: The Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend will feature rivalry games, as usual, marking the end of the regular season.
Dec. 4: The spot currently occupied by conference championships will feature one game: Army-Navy.
The Heisman Trophy ceremony will move to this weekend, as well.
Dec. 5: Selection day for the 24-team playoff and whatever bowl games remain.
Dec. 9-11: This window (Thursday to Saturday) will feature opening-round games that match No. 9 vs. No. 24, No. 10 vs. No. 23, etc. Games will be played on the campus of the higher seed.
Dec. 16-18: This window (Thursday to Saturday) will feature second-round games in which the top eight seeds play at home against the winners of the opening round: No. 1 vs. No. 16/17, No. 2 vs. No. 15/18, etc.
Dec. 31/Jan. 1: No change to the quarterfinals hosted by the major bowls. The semifinals will follow approximately 10 days later.
The national championship for the 2027 season will be played on Jan. 24, 2028 (in New Orleans).
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline