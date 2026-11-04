The Pac-12 bowl selection process in 2026 treats the former conference as if it never imploded, grouping the 12 legacy schools together just as it did the previous two years. Meanwhile, the new Pac-12 teams have separate postseason arrangements. To simplify the situation, we have split them into two groups: Pac-12 legacy bowls and Pac-12 new bowls. (Washington State and Oregon State are part of the legacy bowl process with the exception of the Poinsettia Bowl.) Bowl projections will be published on the Hotline each Tuesday through the regular season.
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The best Saturday of the year — the best Saturday in many years — is fast approaching, and legacy Pac-12 teams hoping to qualify for the postseason are playing unexpected roles in the drama.
For example: Oregon.
The Ducks visit Ohio State in what looked like the marquee matchup on Nov. 7, with the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 teams colliding with stratospheric stakes.
Instead, it's the backup quarterback bowl between the three-loss Ducks, who are out of the playoff chase, and the two-loss Buckeyes, who are one loss from possible elimination.
Their afternoon affair in Columbus is, at best, the eighth most-intriguing game of the day.
Another example: UCLA.
The Bruins were an afterthought in the Big Ten right up until the season began, and they reeled off eight consecutive wins under first-year coach Bob Chesney.
In one of the more stunning developments of the season, the fifth-ranked Bruins will visit Minnesota, which has beaten Iowa and Michigan, in a matchup significant enough to land on Fox's premier 'Big Noon' broadcast.
Also unexpected: Penn State's first game at Washington since 1921 has devolved into content for FS1, not one of the Big Ten's over-the-air network partners (NBC, CBS and Fox).
The Nittany Lions, who were No. 18 in the AP preseason poll, have four losses. The Huskies, who were No. 17, have three. As disappointments go, it's not Oregon-Ohio State, but it's close.
One matchup looked significant in August and has turned monumental in November: The Holy War.
It's either the 104th or 98th meeting between BYU and Utah — the schools cannot even agree on that — but it's indisputably the first time both teams have been ranked in the top 10 at the time of kickoff.
The third-ranked Utes are one of three undefeated teams, along with UCLA and Miami. The seventh-ranked Cougars toppled Notre Dame three weeks ago.
It might not carry the same level of anticipation as Miami-Notre Dame or Alabama-LSU, but it's close — much closer, in fact, than anyone could have expected.
By the close of business Saturday, we'll have a far better grasp of the College Football Playoff picture and the bowl positioning, both for the Pac-12 legacy teams and dozens of others across the country.
To the bowl projections ...
Pac-12 legacy bowls
College Football Playoff
Team: Utah (Big 12 champion)
Comment: The Utes (8-0) face BYU this week and won't play Texas Tech, at least until the Big 12 championship. But the Hotline has watched enough of all three teams to feel confident in projecting the Utes to claim the trophy. They have fewer flaws than the Cougars or Red Raiders and, crucially, more ways to score.
College Football Playoff
Team: USC (Big Ten at-large)
Comment: The path to the promised land opened wide with the victory over Ohio State and Indiana's deteriorating quarterback issues — to the point that the Trojans (7-2) are positioned to win out. (Yes, that means beating UCLA, as well.) We cannot think of a more bittersweet endgame for USC fans than a playoff berth that would ensure Lincoln Riley's return.
Alamo Bowl
Team: UCLA
Comment: The modest schedule leaves the Bruins (8-0) with less cushion than they might otherwise possess. How does that translate? Simple: If they finish 10-2, the CFP scenario turns dicey. With Minnesota (road), Michigan (road) and USC (home) remaining, two losses seem reasonable.
Las Vegas Bowl
Team: Arizona
Comment: From our corner of the galaxy, the Wildcats (6-2) have been playing with house money since they defeated Iowa State to clinch a bowl berth. (It's the first time in more than a decade that Arizona has been eligible two years in a row.) Every victory down the stretch is a bonus, and there should be at least two more coming.
Holiday Bowl
Team: Oregon
Comment: Signs of life on offense against Northwestern resulted in an improved forecast for the Ducks (5-3), who are a threat to leapfrog teams in the Pac-12 selection process via the so-called 'one-win-down' rule. Bowls can skip Team X in favor of Team Y if there is no more than a one-game difference in record.
Sun Bowl
Team: Oregon State
Comment: So much for the loftiest of postseason possibilities for the Beavers (5-3), who face-planted at Fresno State in a manner we could not have foreseen. But coach JaMarcus Shephard has at least two more wins left in his pocket. And don't forget: If the Beavers aren't picked for a Pac-12 legacy bowl, they slide over to a Pac-12 new bowl.
Poinsettia Bowl
Team: Washington
Comment: The Huskies (9-3) have a wide range of potential landing spots due to a November schedule with several winnable games. We don't expect them to sweep the final four, but they could win three. Then again, they could also lose three.
Independence Bowl
Team: Arizona State
Comment: The bowl math is both easy to grasp and difficult to compute. If the Sun Devils (4-4) split their remaining games, they qualify. A victory over Colorado this week would mean they only need to win one of the final three: UCF (road), Oklahoma State (home) and Arizona (road). But if they lose to the Buffs, the path narrows by an order of magnitude.
Non-qualifier
Team: Cal
Comment: The Bears (3-6) could be facing the Little Sisters, Brothers and Cousins of the Poor down the stretch, and we would not pick them to sweep. Watching a team get outscored 63-0 in the second half of its past two games tends to make the Hotline a tad skeptical.
Non-qualifier
Team: Colorado
Comment: The first conference win of the season (over Kansas State) doesn't change the math. CU (3-5) remains more likely to miss the postseason than to clear the bar.
Non-qualifier
Team: Stanford
Comment: The Cardinal (4-5) must win two of their final three and face Virginia Tech (road), Cal (road) and SMU (home). Considering the state of affairs in Berkeley and Dallas, we're saying there's a chance ... albeit an ultra-slim chance.
Non-qualifier
Team: Washington State
Comment: Every decision the Cougars (1-8) make over the final weeks of 2026 should be tied to 2027. Because if next season is like this season, coach Kirby Moore won't be around for 2028.
Pac-12 new bowls
College Football Playoff
Team: Boise State
Comment: The Broncos (7-1) came perilously close to losing their second game overall and first in the conference. They probably have some cushion in terms of CFP access, but using the loss card at home against Texas State would have been suboptimal.
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Poinsettia Bowl
Team: Fresno State
Comment: If the Bulldogs (5-3) play with the ferocity and physicality they displayed in dismantling Oregon State, they can beat anyone in the conference. The new ceiling is nine wins, but we'd bet on eight.
Hawaii Bowl
Team: Texas State
Comment: One down, two remaining in the three-game gauntlet against Boise State, Oregon State and Fresno State. But the Bobcats (4-4) finish the season at home against Washington State and then have the Flex Saturday game, so the path to six wins remains fairly wide.
Non-qualifier
Team: Colorado State
Comment: The Rams (3-5) have stout competition for the worst defense in the country. They are allowing 42.4 points per game, with Charlotte next at 40.3. Riveting stuff, indeed.
Non-qualifier
Team: San Diego State
Comment: The home date with Utah State could be more challenging than it appeared a few weeks ago, and we know the trip to Boise State will be fraught. For the Aztecs (4-5), a bowl berth might depend on the Flex Saturday matchup and whether they are moved off the scheduled date with Fresno State.
Non-qualifier
Team: Utah State
Comment: Beware the Aggies (3-5), who are playing better than their record suggests.
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline