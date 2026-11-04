For example: Oregon.

The Ducks visit Ohio State in what looked like the marquee matchup on Nov. 7, with the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 teams colliding with stratospheric stakes.

Instead, it's the backup quarterback bowl between the three-loss Ducks, who are out of the playoff chase, and the two-loss Buckeyes, who are one loss from possible elimination.

Their afternoon affair in Columbus is, at best, the eighth most-intriguing game of the day.

Another example: UCLA.

The Bruins were an afterthought in the Big Ten right up until the season began, and they reeled off eight consecutive wins under first-year coach Bob Chesney.

In one of the more stunning developments of the season, the fifth-ranked Bruins will visit Minnesota, which has beaten Iowa and Michigan, in a matchup significant enough to land on Fox's premier 'Big Noon' broadcast.

Also unexpected: Penn State's first game at Washington since 1921 has devolved into content for FS1, not one of the Big Ten's over-the-air network partners (NBC, CBS and Fox).

The Nittany Lions, who were No. 18 in the AP preseason poll, have four losses. The Huskies, who were No. 17, have three. As disappointments go, it's not Oregon-Ohio State, but it's close.

One matchup looked significant in August and has turned monumental in November: The Holy War.

It's either the 104th or 98th meeting between BYU and Utah — the schools cannot even agree on that — but it's indisputably the first time both teams have been ranked in the top 10 at the time of kickoff.