Reaction to Week 10 college football developments ...
1. South Bend survival
The most anticipated game of the most anticipated Saturday of the season did not disappoint as Notre Dame grabbed a big lead, then held off Miami for a 31-24 victory that has sweeping implications for every team eyeing a berth in the College Football Playoff.
The Irish secured the quality win they so desperately needed — yes, even though Miami was without star receiver Malachi Toney — and have effectively locked up a berth in the CFP
Here's how the CFP math works for Notre Dame:
A special carve-out in the selection process guarantees the Irish (8-1) an at-large bid if they are in the top-12 of the selection committee's final rankings.
They were No. 11 this week.
People are also reading…
They beat the No. 1 team.
They will be higher in the next version of the rankings (Tuesday).
They are unlikely to drop out of the top 12 given the remaining schedule, which features two ACC creampuffs, Boston College and Syracuse, plus SMU (7-2), which could be somewhat challenging.
Let's assume the Irish gobble one of the seven at-large spots. That leaves six for the non-champions of the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC.
Those four conferences currently have 18 teams with fewer than three losses.
Somebody — several somebodies, in fact — will be on the outside of the CFP looking in because of Notre Dame.
And Notre Dame will be on the inside because of the win Saturday night.
2. CFP math is starting to math
Notre Dame is not the only team that's tantamount to a playoff lock at this point.
Alabama effectively sealed a berth with its victory at LSU.
The Crimson Tide (7-2) will be high enough in the upcoming rankings — they were No. 5 before winning convincingly in Death Valley — and have a soft enough finishing schedule that we can safely presume their participation even with another loss.
So that's two teams, Notre Dame and Alabama, for the 11 spots allocated to the power conferences.
There are nine left.
Here's how we see the CFP bids shaking out based on current records and rankings and the upcoming schedules.
ACC: one bid (Miami)
Big 12: two bids (Texas Tech and Utah)
Big Ten: three bids (UCLA, Indiana and Iowa)
SEC: four bids (Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas)
Independents: one bid (Notre Dame)
Group of Six: one bid (Boise State)
Lastly, one point of clarification: We are not suggesting every team listed above will win out. A few will lose. In fact, we expect a 9-3 team to make the CFP through the at-large pool for the first time in playoff history.
Odds are, that team will be from the SEC.
3. Holy War aftermath
The most anticipated Utah-BYU showdown in eons — and the first when both teams were ranked in the top 10 — more than met expectations because it was essentially three games in one.
The first lasted slightly less than five minutes on the game clock: Utah jumped to a 14-0 lead on touchdown drives of 75 and 63 yards.
The second spanned 35 minutes: BYU settled in, shut down the Utes and scored 20 consecutive points.
The third covered the final 20 minutes: Utah regrouped, rallied to take a 28-20 lead and then stopped two BYU drives to preserve the victory.
Actually, the Cougars participated in their own demise. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who was so sharp a few weeks ago against Notre Dame, threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter and four in total.
His most impactful gaffe came with four minutes remaining and the Cougars in the Red Zone, when Utah linebacker Trey Reynolds read Bachmeier's eyes perfectly and snared a pass heading into the end zone. The interception ended BYU's last best chance to rally.
All in all, the Cougars were uncharacteristically sloppy with four turnovers and 11 penalties.
The Utes? They struggled on both sides of the ball for long stretches but made enough plays to end a three-game losing streak to BYU.
As a result, Utah (9-0) is approaching lock status for a berth in the Big 12 championship and the CFP, as well — yes, even with a loss next week at Arizona.
(If the Utes finish 12-1, they should be safely in the at-large pool. If they also ose in the conference championship, it could get dicey.)
The Cougars (7-2) have lost two of three games since beating Notre Dame and are facing steep odds to reach the CFP unless they win the Big 12 title. And that could be difficult.
They are essentially three games behind Utah when the head-to-head result is considered, and they are one game behind Texas Tech, which doesn't play BYU or Utah.
The Cougars need the Red Raiders to lose at Oklahoma State, then hope the tiebreaker — it could involve three or more teams — is merciful.
4. The Ducks: Not dead yet
Two months ago, Oregon's trip to Ohio State looked like the marquee game of Week 10.
Then the Ducks lost three games, and quarterback Dante Moore, the Buckeyes lost two games and quarterback Julian Sayin, and the duel recoiled into the shadows of a loaded Saturday.
It was not without significance, however. And after the Ducks recovered from a slow start to blitz Ohio State 41-28, we can confidently state the following: Oregon has a path into the CFP.
It's not wide, not by any means. But if the Ducks (6-3) somehow manage to win the Big Ten championship, they would receive an automatic bid.
We give them a 25% chance to reach Indianapolis.
Two things are essential to making it happen.
— Oregon, which is 4-2 in conference play, must sweep its final three games: Michigan (home), Michigan State (road) and Washington (home).
— Indiana, which is 5-1, must lose at least once. (Our advice to Ducks fans: Hold your nose and root for USC next weekend in Bloomington.)
The combination of Oregon winning out and Indiana losing once would leave the Ducks tied for second place with at least one team (the Hoosiers) and perhaps three or four.
At that point, Oregon would need a favorable result from the conference tiebreaker.
5. The Heisman race: an update
Heisman Trophy ballots are due one month from today, and plenty has changed in recent weeks.
Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, lost his quarterback, Sayin, and with that, his status as the frontrunner.
Another contender, Miami receiver Malachi Toney, is out for the stretch run with an ankle injury.
Bachmeier's prospects for the Heisman have faded to black.
The same seems true for Texas quarterback Arch Manning.
Who's left?
Here is our working list:
1. Miami QB Darian Mensah: Even without his favorite target, Toney, Mensah was superb in South Bend with 276 yards and three touchdowns.
2. Alabama QB Keelon Russell: The college football stage doesn't get much bigger than Alabama vs. LSU, and Russell delivered three touchdown passes Saturday in a near-flawless performance.
3. Notre Dame QB CJ Carr: The victory over Miami gave Carr's candidacy the rocket fuel it needed. If the Irish win out, he should receive an invitation to the Heisman ceremony.
4. Wake Forest QB Gio Lopez: The transfer from North Carolina has elevated Wake Forest to playoff contention. He's a mini version (in impact, not stature) of former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who finished second in the Heisman race last year.
5. Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith: He's the nation's best player, but his impact has diminished significantly since Sayin's injury.
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline