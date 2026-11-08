The first lasted slightly less than five minutes on the game clock: Utah jumped to a 14-0 lead on touchdown drives of 75 and 63 yards.

The second spanned 35 minutes: BYU settled in, shut down the Utes and scored 20 consecutive points.

The third covered the final 20 minutes: Utah regrouped, rallied to take a 28-20 lead and then stopped two BYU drives to preserve the victory.

Actually, the Cougars participated in their own demise. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who was so sharp a few weeks ago against Notre Dame, threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter and four in total.

His most impactful gaffe came with four minutes remaining and the Cougars in the Red Zone, when Utah linebacker Trey Reynolds read Bachmeier's eyes perfectly and snared a pass heading into the end zone. The interception ended BYU's last best chance to rally.

All in all, the Cougars were uncharacteristically sloppy with four turnovers and 11 penalties.

The Utes? They struggled on both sides of the ball for long stretches but made enough plays to end a three-game losing streak to BYU.

As a result, Utah (9-0) is approaching lock status for a berth in the Big 12 championship and the CFP, as well — yes, even with a loss next week at Arizona.

(If the Utes finish 12-1, they should be safely in the at-large pool. If they also ose in the conference championship, it could get dicey.)

The Cougars (7-2) have lost two of three games since beating Notre Dame and are facing steep odds to reach the CFP unless they win the Big 12 title. And that could be difficult.