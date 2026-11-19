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Welcome to the Hotline’s weekly picks against the point spread, published Thursdays throughout the regular season with a focus on the most intriguing matchups across the West and the top games nationally. Betting lines are courtesy of VegasInsider.com unless noted otherwise. (Games involving FCS teams not included.) I went 9-4 last week and am 74-59-3 for the season (55.5%).

With 11 Saturdays down and two remaining, the cream has separated — not on the field but in the sportsbooks.

If good coaches win games but great coaches cover the spread, then UCLA's Bob Chesney has company for national accolades ... in Clay Helton.

That's right, the former USC coach now in charge at Georgia Southern has covered the spread in nine of 10 games this season.

So, too, has Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie.

Helton, Cumbie and Chesney are the only coaches in the country with 9-1 records against the point spread, according to TeamRankings.com, a wagering and analytics website.

One level down, we find first-year Utah coach Morgan Scalley, whose team is 8-2 against the spread.

BYU and Oregon State are next with 7-3 marks.

The current USC coach resides at the other end of the point-spread spectrum: Lincoln Riley is 3-7. Notably, that includes a 1-3 mark on the road this season.

In fact, the Trojans are 3-11-1 against the spread on the road since joining the Big Ten.