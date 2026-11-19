Welcome to the Hotline’s weekly picks against the point spread, published Thursdays throughout the regular season with a focus on the most intriguing matchups across the West and the top games nationally. Betting lines are courtesy of VegasInsider.com unless noted otherwise. (Games involving FCS teams not included.) I went 9-4 last week and am 74-59-3 for the season (55.5%).
With 11 Saturdays down and two remaining, the cream has separated — not on the field but in the sportsbooks.
If good coaches win games but great coaches cover the spread, then UCLA's Bob Chesney has company for national accolades ... in Clay Helton.
That's right, the former USC coach now in charge at Georgia Southern has covered the spread in nine of 10 games this season.
So, too, has Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie.
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Helton, Cumbie and Chesney are the only coaches in the country with 9-1 records against the point spread, according to TeamRankings.com, a wagering and analytics website.
One level down, we find first-year Utah coach Morgan Scalley, whose team is 8-2 against the spread.
BYU and Oregon State are next with 7-3 marks.
The current USC coach resides at the other end of the point-spread spectrum: Lincoln Riley is 3-7. Notably, that includes a 1-3 mark on the road this season.
In fact, the Trojans are 3-11-1 against the spread on the road since joining the Big Ten.
Other notable nuggets from the wagering side of the college football machinery:
— Washington is 0-6 against the spread at home, a stunning development given the program's history of success in Husky Stadium. In the previous four seasons, the Huskies were 16-10-1 on Montlake.
— Utah is 6-0 against the spread when playing in Rice-Eccles Stadium this season.
— Arizona State has covered in each of the past four games, which coincides with a late-season upturn under coach Kenny Dillingham.
— Eight of Oregon State's 10 games have gone over the point total.
— After beating the spread in its first six games, BYU has covered in one of the past four — a slide that began after the landmark victory over Notre Dame.
— Cal and Stanford are 3-8 against the spread on the road this season.
— Despite its 2-8 record on the scoreboard, Washington State has beaten the spread six times.
We should note, of course, that past performance does not guarantee future results.
That said, the trend is your friend.
To the Week 12 picks ...
Oregon (-16) at Michigan State
Kickoff: Friday at 6 p.m. on FOX
Comment: The Ducks are making the long trip on a short week. Fortunately for Dan Lanning and Co., their opponent is one of the worst teams in the Power Four (although good enough to beat Michigan). Pick: Oregon
BYU (-5.5) at Kansas
Kickoff: 10 a.m. on ABC
Comment: An early kickoff for both teams could result in a sluggish start. KU is fresh off a surprising victory at West Virginia and could make BYU work for the victory in what stands as a must-win game in the Cougars' playoff pursuit. Of note: The Cougars are 7-3 against the spread this season. Pick: BYU
UCLA (-3.5) at Michigan
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. on CBS
Comment: The line opened with the Bruins favored by 5.5 and has dropped substantially. Yes, the Wolverines are struggling in all aspects — and coach Kyle Whittingham could get fired after the season — but we wonder if they have one uprising left in the Big House. Pick: Michigan
LSU (-1) at Tennessee
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. on ABC
Comment: It has become increasingly clear that the football gods were not pleased with Lane Kiffin and LSU for all the shenanigans that have taken place for 11 months. How much urgency will the Tigers muster now that their playoff path is blocked? Meanwhile, the Vols are in range of a berth. Pick: Tennessee
Indiana (-8) at Washington
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. on Peacock
Comment: The Huskies have stabilized after that three-game losing streak but will have trouble scoring touchdowns against one of the best defenses in the country. Meanwhile, Indiana is finding its groove with backup quarterback Grant Wilson. The total is 43.5. We like the Under. Pick: Indiana
Washington State (+11) at Texas State
Kickoff: 4 p.m. on USA Network
Comment: Fresh off their first conference victory, in which they scored 73 points (against Colorado State), the Cougars hit the road to face the hottest team in the Pac-12 not named Boise State. Texas State has a dynamic offense and a defense that's good enough to contain WSU. Pick: Texas State
Maryland (+17) at USC
Kickoff: 4:15 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Comment: The Terps have shown signs of life since firing coach Mike Locksley, while USC must regroup after yet another crushing loss in the Midwest. With the UCLA game next week, the Trojans could be susceptible to looking past their uninspiring visitor. Pick: Maryland
Arizona (-7) at Kansas State
Kickoff: 5 p.m. on FS1
Comment: Road games after gut-punch losses are the best test of a team's leadership and mettle. The Wildcats will need both after falling one point short against Utah. Then again, Manhattan is the best place to visit under those circumstances: Kansas State is reeling with four consecutive losses. Pick: Arizona
Stanford (-2.5) at Cal
Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. on ACC Network
Comment: The Cardinal are playing for a bowl berth after their surprising win at Virginia Tech, while the Bears have been eliminated and must decide if first-year coach Tosh Lupoi should be brought back in 2027. This ancient rivalry is filled with strange outcomes. Nothing would surprise us with this edition. Pick: Stanford
Utah (-7) at TCU
Kickoff: 7 p.m. on FOX
Comment: No team in the Big 12 has experienced a more physically exhausting and mentally taxing November than the Utes, who survived their rivalry game and then outlasted Arizona in a thriller. Can they generate the energy and focus needed in Fort Worth? If it looks like a trap game and feels like a trap game ... Pick: TCU
San Diego State (+16.5) at Boise State
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. on USA Network
Comment: The home team could get complacent after beating back Oregon State and jumping seven spots in the CFP rankings. But it's difficult to envision SDSU's wobbly defense stopping the Broncos once quarterback Maddux Madsen and his merry band of playmakers lock in. Pick: Boise State
Oklahoma State (-3) at Arizona State
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
Comment: Both teams are bowl-eligible, but neither has a path to the Big 12 championship game, so where does the advantage lie? We see the Sun Devils having an edge in both momentum (after back-to-back wins) and motivation as the home underdog on Senior Day. Pick: Arizona State
Utah State (+9.5) at Oregon State
Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Comment: Had these teams tangled a month ago, the Beavers would have been favored by 15 or 20 points. But they have lost three in a row while the Aggies have won two of their past three. Should be tight for 55 minutes, if not 59. Pick: Utah State
Straight-up winners: Oregon, BYU, Michigan, Tennessee, Indiana, Texas State, USC, Arizona, Stanford, TCU, Boise State, Arizona State, Oregon State
Five-star special: TCU. The Horned Frogs don't have enough offense to hang with Utah for 60 minutes unless the No. 2 team contributes to its own demise. And that's precisely what we expect.
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline