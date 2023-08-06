With University of Arizona president Robert Robbins and UA men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd standing on the sidelines observing, the Wildcats football program concluded its first week of preseason training camp on Sunday.

Here are notable takeaways from another blistering hot day at Arizona training camp:

* Arizona continued to emphasize operating in the red zone on offense and defense. Last season, the Wildcats converted 81.5% of their trips to the red zone into points, a 6% increase from the 2021, but Arizona ranked 85th nationally in red-zone efficiency despite having one of the top passing attacks. The Wildcats' red-zone defense had an 87.7% efficiency rate — 98th in college football.

On Sunday, Arizona's defensive backs performed well against the Wildcats' starting receivers, making it difficult for them to get wide open. Sophomore Ephesians Prysock, who is often lined up against star receiver Tetairoa McMillan, has been among the top defensive backs in training camp so far.

Said Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch on the UA's defense besting the offense on Sunday: "I'm always hoping the defense does better. No, I'm kidding, I coach the offense. I'm always hoping the offense does better. But truthfully, we talked as a staff and I talked with the whole team that the two areas where we were porous at in both sides of the ball was red-zone defense and red-zone offense. We moved the ball up and down the field statistically on offense, but once we got into the red zone, we were in the 80s, which is just not good enough.

"Defensively, in the 90s, which is just not good enough. We just made a commitment that the first five days of training camp, we weren't going to go anywhere past the 30-yard line, and we were going to work our way down all practice, every walk-through. We haven't done anything in walk-throughs or in meetings or on the practice field that hasn't been between the 1- and 29-yard line. We're going to continue that tomorrow and continue that on Tuesday. ... It's important, and we have to get better at it."

* Arizona's first starting defensive unit included Prysock, nickel back Treydan Stukes, free safety Isaiah Taylor, strong safety Gunner Maldonado, cornerback Tacario Davis, linebackers Jacob Manu and Justin Flowe, former Michigan edge rusher Taylor Upshaw, defensive tackles Bill Norton and Tyler Manoa and defensive end Isaiah Ward.

* Arizona's second defensive unit had Davis, nickel back Martell Irby, strong safety Dalton Johnson, free safety D.J. Warnell, cornerback Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, linebackers Daniel Heimuli (Washington transfer) and Kamuela Ka'aihue, edge rusher Sterling Lane, defensive tackles Sio Nofoagatoto'a (Indiana transfer) and Tia Savea and defensive end Russell Davis.

* In a non-contact offensive segment, left tackle Jordan Morgan (knee) started alongside left guard Wendell Moe, center Josh Baker, right guard Raymond Pulido and right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea. Pulido, a 6-6, 345-pound true freshman and former Alabama commit from Walnut Creek, California, received reps at right tackle at the start of training camp, but is emerging as a potential starter at right guard.

* Colorado transfer wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig once again had a highlight touchdown catch. This time, Lemonious-Craig turned around, reached over junior-college transfer cornerback Charles Yates Jr. to secure the touchdown. Second-year receiver A.J. Jones also had an impressive showing in drills on Sunday.

* New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who visited the UA during the spring, wore Arizona shorts during the Pats' training camp practice on Friday.

* Arizona defensive backs assistant Duane Akina continues to be among the loudest voices on the field for the Wildcats' on-field coaches. Akina is an energetic instructor and takes command explaining techniques in drills.