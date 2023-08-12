Arizona held its first scrimmage of training camp on Saturday at Arizona Stadium.

Here are pertinent notes and observations from the Wildcats' 135-play scrimmage on Saturday:

* Quarterback Jayden de Laura completed 13 of 17 passes (76%). Last season, de Laura had a 62.5% completion rate.

* Arizona’s first defensive unit in Saturday’s scrimmage had Michigan transfer defensive end Taylor Upshaw, Georgia transfer defensive tackle Bill Norton, UCLA transfer defensive tackle Tyler Manoa, Cal transfer edge rusher Orin Patu, linebackers Jacob Manu and Oregon transfer Justin Flowe and cornerback Ephesians Prysock, nickel back Treydan Stukes, strong safety Gunner Maldonado, free safety Isaiah Taylor and cornerback Tacario Davis.

* On a deep ball, Stukes had an acrobatic pass breakup against wide receiver Jacob Cowing.

* UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said the Wildcats are expected to rotate more defensive linemen this season. On Saturday, the Wildcats cycled between the aforementioned defensive line, along with defensive end Isaiah Ward, junior-college transfer defensive tackle Keanu Mailoto, sophomore defensive tackle Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, defensive tackle Jacob Kongaika, defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea and edge rushers Russell Davis II, Sterling Lane II and Jeremy Mercier.

* Patu and Mercier combined for a sack. Norton and Stukes also combined for a TFL. Ward also had a TFL in the second half. Upshaw recorded a sack in the first half of the scrimmage.

* Saturday was a productive day scrimmage for Arizona’s running backs. Sophomore Jonah Coleman had 46 yards and a touchdown in one possession, and redshirt freshman Rayshon “Speedy” Luke had a 69-yard run along with a 19-yard dump-off touchdown from quarterback Noah Fifita. Senior Michael Wiley also had a 37-yard touchdown run.

* Left tackle Jordan Morgan participated in the first half of Arizona’s scrimmage, but continued his knee recovery on the sideline during the second half.

* Sophomore tight end Keyan Burnett caught two touchdown passes, including a 47-yarder from de Laura between the hashmarks.

* Freshman wide receiver Jackson Holman bulldozed three defenders in two different plays.

* Redshirt freshman cornerback Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, who is among the top ascending defensive backs in camp, intercepted Fifita.

* Celestine, Wiley and junior-college transfer cornerback Charles Yates Jr. were among the players returning kickoffs.

* Kicker Tyler Loop made a 42-yard field goal. Former BYU kicker Cash Peterman made a 47-yarder and 22-yarder on Saturday.