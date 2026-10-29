Two seasons ago, David Puig suffered a broken neck injury in Rio Rico’s win over Cholla towards the end of the season.
The sophomore receiver and returner for Rio Rico missed his entire junior season in 2025, but returned as one of the Hawks’ top players as a senior this season.
Nearly two years after Puig suffered a neck injury, he had one of his all-time best performances against Cholla. In a 55-26 win over Cholla, Puig had five total touchdowns — two receiving, two kick returns and a punt return.
Puig had four catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns, while recording 223 return yards and three touchdowns on special teams. Puig nearly doubled his season touchdown total in one night and now has 11 touchdowns this season. Puig also had four tackles on Friday.
“Being able to come off that (injury) and perform for my community was a great feeling,” Puig said. “It was a crazy feeling. I was a little nervous going into that game. I wasn’t expecting that type of outcome, but me and my team came out and executed and had fun.”
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Rio Rico (3-6) enters its final game of the season against Rincon/University (1-8) Friday night in Tucson out of postseason contention, but the Hawks improved by a game this season and hope to match their win total from the 2024 season.
Earlier this week, Puig joined ESPN Tucson’s “Spears & Ali” as the high school football player of the week. Here’s what he discussed:
Where does this game rank among your all-time performances?
A: “It was definitely one of the best performances I’ve ever had. I’ve been putting in that work in the offseason. It’s honestly crazy.”
When you’re scoring with ease, are you in a flow state and everything slows down?
A: “For sure. I didn’t even know what was going on. I wasn’t thinking anything. I was just playing my game and it was a surreal feeling. It was awesome.”
How much did it mean to you to win your final home game of the season?
A: “It meant a lot, because we haven’t had a season we wanted. We have a bunch of seniors on the team, used that as motivation and we came out and got the win.”
How was it growing up in Rio Rico, and how did you start playing football?
A: “I started playing football due to my grandpa. He was a big football fan. I started off playing soccer and I didn’t like and wanted to quit sports. My grandpa introduced me to this. I tried it out and fell in love with the game. I’ve always had a passion for it. It’s been everything.”
What is your favorite football team and who is your favorite player?
A: “My favorite team is the Miami Dolphins, but my favorite player is JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba). My whole family is a fan of the Dolphins, so I kind of just grew into it.”
What’s it like being a senior and playing your last season of football?
A: “It’s been great. We have a great community. We have great players and we have some dogs. We’ve had ups and downs. I’ve had four head coaches in the three years that I’ve played. It’s been up and down, but I’ve had fun with it.”
How do you stay motivated when you’re going through so much change and adversity?
A: “We’ve gone through adversity, for sure. We just stay locked in, stay motivated and play ball.”
What do you like to do when you’re not playing football?
A: “Hit the gym, hang out the family and I play golf.”
Where’s your favorite place to golf?
A: “Tubac.”
What did you eat before the last game, and are you superstitious enough to repeat the meal?
A: “Chicken and rice. Always chicken and rice.”
With Halloween coming up, what’s your favorite candy?
A: “Snickers. The only way.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports