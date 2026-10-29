When you’re scoring with ease, are you in a flow state and everything slows down?

A: “For sure. I didn’t even know what was going on. I wasn’t thinking anything. I was just playing my game and it was a surreal feeling. It was awesome.”

How much did it mean to you to win your final home game of the season?

A: “It meant a lot, because we haven’t had a season we wanted. We have a bunch of seniors on the team, used that as motivation and we came out and got the win.”

How was it growing up in Rio Rico, and how did you start playing football?

A: “I started playing football due to my grandpa. He was a big football fan. I started off playing soccer and I didn’t like and wanted to quit sports. My grandpa introduced me to this. I tried it out and fell in love with the game. I’ve always had a passion for it. It’s been everything.”

What is your favorite football team and who is your favorite player?

A: “My favorite team is the Miami Dolphins, but my favorite player is JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba). My whole family is a fan of the Dolphins, so I kind of just grew into it.”

What’s it like being a senior and playing your last season of football?