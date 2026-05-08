Schiffer's biggest priority for the team was to make the club feel accessible.

“I was shaking walking into my first meeting, but once you meet the people you’ll realize how much of a family it is,” she said.

When it comes to the engineers who drive the team, the culture of the team is just as important. Schiffer said the environment is what keeps members engaged and coming back.

“Grit, family and creativity,” she said. “That’s how I would describe the club.”

“We’ll teach you anything you need to know,” Garcia added. “We don’t want people to feel limited.”

The club offers a lot of hands-on training and workshop events, so new members are able to jump right in, even if it’s their first time working on a car.

Despite the recent growth and all the good vibes, the club is still operating under limited resources compared to other universities. The club raises its money through fundraisers and sponsorships, but many of the components they use cost thousands of dollars.

On some occasions, members might step in and use their own money.

“If we’re short on budget, I’ll buy parts out of my own pocket because I want to see it happen,” Wright said.

With limited spots available in Formula SAE events, most of the entries in the competition aren’t guaranteed due to Formula SAE's strict registration limits, lottery system and waitlists. GCU Motorsports doesn’t let that stop them.