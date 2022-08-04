Nicole Hazen, wife of GM and 'beloved member of the D-backs' family,' dies at 45

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.

The team announced that she died from complications related to glioblastoma, a rare form of cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Mike, and their four sons, Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam.

“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion," the Hazen family said in a statement. "She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness. From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months. We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community. Glioblastoma slowly took her capacity to speak, walk, talk and lead but never took her capacity to love her children, family and friends. We are lost without her but will carry the torch of her unyielding empathy for everyone forward, from this day onward.”

Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of brain cancer that can be difficult to treat, with patients having a typical life expectancy between one and two years.

Nicole Hazen underwent a battery of tests, including multiple MRIs, before a biopsy provided the definitive diagnosis in July of 2020. In August of 2020, doctors removed as much of the tumor as they could. She then underwent a six-week cycle of chemotherapy and radiation.

The Diamondbacks issued the following statement on Nicole Hazen:

“Nicole was a beloved member of the D-backs’ family, and we are saddened by her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike, Charlie, John, Teddy, Sam and their entire extended family. Nicole will be remembered for her vibrance, kindness, and a beautiful smile that could light up a room. Her fighting spirit was evident in every step of her courageous journey and in her efforts to make an impact on research and treatment, while providing future hope to those who receive a similar diagnosis. She will forever be remembered and honored.”