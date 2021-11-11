FC Tucson must deal with narrower field, tough Union Omaha club in Saturday's playoff game

After four close regular-season matches, FC Tucson faces Union Omaha one more time with a berth in the USL League One final on the line.

Omaha beat FC Tucson three times — all by one goal — during the regular season, but the Men in Black won the most recent contest in Nebraska. They'll play again Saturday, when the fourth-seeded Men in Black face top-seeded Union Omaha on Saturday in the USL League One semifinals.

The game will be played at Werner Park, one of the league's most unique venues. The home of the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team, Werner has a narrower soccer field than most venues in USL League One. A standard soccer pitch is 75 yards wide; Union Omaha does not say how wide its pitch is, but it's narrow enough to be considered a homefield advantage.

FC Tucson defender Noah Franke says the smaller field means his team will get pressed more. Of course, FC Tucson will try to do the same to Union Omaha.

FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman has been preparing for the change.

"We’ve shortened the field for practice," he said, "(and) we’re prepared to play the kind of game you’re going to have to play at Werner."

Union Omaha is 7-3-4 at home this season, and FC Tucson is 4-4-5 on the road.